BBC Sport - Man Utd 2-1 Anderlecht: 'Relieved' Jose Mourinho still dreaming of winning Europa League
'Relieved' Mourinho still dreaming of winning Europa League
- From the section Football
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he is "relieved and tired" after a late goal from Marcus Rashford kept the Red Devils' dreams of winning the Europa League alive with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Anderlecht.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 2-1 RSC Anderlecht (Agg 3-2)
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired