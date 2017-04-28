Match ends, Cardiff City 0, Newcastle United 2.
Cardiff City 0-2 Newcastle United
-
- From the section Football
Newcastle United kept intact their slim hopes of winning the Championship title with a comfortable victory at Cardiff.
Already promoted, the Magpies went ahead early in the second half with Christian Atsu's delicate curling free-kick.
Isaac Hayden's long-range strike sealed victory for the visitors, who are now one point behind leaders Brighton.
However, the Seagulls will be crowned champions with a game to spare if they beat Bristol City on Saturday.
Despite securing an instant return to the Premier League, Newcastle had endured a turbulent week following Wednesday's off-field investigations by Revenue & Customs.
According to manager Rafael Benitez, however, it was "business as usual" on the football front, and his side were roared on by 4,000 travelling fans in a boisterous away end at the Cardiff City Stadium.
They were briefly silenced when Bluebirds captain Sean Morrison thought he had headed the hosts in front from a corner, but referee Graham Scott deemed the centre-back to have fouled Ciaran Clark.
Chances were scarce in evenly contested first half but Newcastle seized control of the game in a one-sided second.
Atsu's beautifully struck free-kick from the edge of the area got the party started for the away fans, who had further cause to celebrate 10 minutes later as Hayden was given too much time and space to score with a swerving shot from 20 yards.
Newcastle were in cruise control from that point, dominating possession and pinning Cardiff back into their own half.
The hosts had opportunities to claw themselves back into the contest but, with Bruno Ecuele Manga and Craig Noone wasteful in front of goal, the Bluebirds succumbed to only a second home league defeat of 2017, keeping them 13th in the Championship table.
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez on their title chances: "You never know. Something they [Brighton] have is experience but we did our job, and we're happy with that.
"It's always good for your fans when you can win. It's a long, long trip. I don't think I will [watch the Brighton game]. I will try and enjoy with the family.
"The reaction of the players, especially after the promotion, I think they were focused, especially in the second half."
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock: "I thought we had some good chances and finishing those is what you pay for, I'm trying to get more goals in the team, that's what I'm looking for in the summer.
"I thought we were a bit unlucky, I didn't see anything wrong with Morrison's header, it's a very soft foul.
"If you look at the free-kick he gave for their first goal, it's a nothing free-kick. We have to start educating players what to do when you get a referee like that.
"I thought 'Scotty' [referee Graham Scott] had a bad game today, he was poor in general with his positioning and interpretation.
"Mitrovic came on and never looked at the ball once, he fouled Morrison three-times and he didn't see it - why? Because he's not educated.
"There is no wonder, if Mike Riley's his tutor, no wonder."
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 1McGregor
- 6RichardsBooked at 79mins
- 4Morrison
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 3Bennett
- 15HalfordSubstituted forRallsat 63'minutes
- 33Hoilett
- 17Gunnarsson
- 7WhittinghamSubstituted forPilkingtonat 64'minutes
- 24K HarrisSubstituted forNooneat 24'minutes
- 26Zohore
Substitutes
- 2Peltier
- 8Ralls
- 11Noone
- 13Pilkington
- 16Connolly
- 19Lambert
- 28Murphy
Newcastle
- 21Elliot
- 22Yedlin
- 18Mbemba
- 2Clark
- 3Dummett
- 17PérezSubstituted forSterryat 90'minutes
- 14Hayden
- 4ColbackSubstituted forShelveyat 73'minutes
- 30Atsu
- 15Diamé
- 33MurphySubstituted forMitrovicat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Lazaar
- 12Shelvey
- 19Haidara
- 20Gouffran
- 26Darlow
- 42Sterry
- 45Mitrovic
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 23,153
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cardiff City 0, Newcastle United 2.
Attempt missed. Jamie Sterry (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Morrison.
Attempt blocked. Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Pilkington.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United).
Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Junior Hoilett.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Jamie Sterry replaces Ayoze Pérez.
Attempt missed. Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson.
Attempt saved. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey.
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).
Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United).
Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United).
Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Ayoze Pérez.
Booking
Jazz Richards (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jazz Richards (Cardiff City).
Attempt missed. Craig Noone (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Kenneth Zohore.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey replaces Jack Colback.
Attempt missed. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joe Bennett with a cross.
Attempt missed. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Craig Noone with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Robert Elliot.
Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United).
Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christian Atsu.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Aleksandar Mitrovic replaces Daryl Murphy.
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 0, Newcastle United 2. Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Anthony Pilkington replaces Peter Whittingham.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Joe Ralls replaces Greg Halford.
Offside, Cardiff City. Joe Bennett tries a through ball, but Kenneth Zohore is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Paul Dummett.
Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United).