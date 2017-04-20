BBC Sport - FA Cup: Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham must make their dreams a reality
Spurs must make dreams a reality - Pochettino
- From the section Football
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged his side to "step up and make dreams reality" when they face London rivals Chelsea on Saturday in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium.
Follow Tottenham v Chelsea on Saturday, 22 April on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live - build-up starts from 16:50 BST.
