BBC Sport - FA Cup: Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham must make their dreams a reality

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged his side to "step up and make dreams reality" when they face London rivals Chelsea on Saturday in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

Follow Tottenham v Chelsea on Saturday, 22 April on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live - build-up starts from 16:50 BST.

READ MORE: Spurs run will worry Chelsea - Lampard

