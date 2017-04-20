Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged his side to "step up and make dreams reality" when they face London rivals Chelsea on Saturday in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

Follow Tottenham v Chelsea on Saturday, 22 April on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live - build-up starts from 16:50 BST.

