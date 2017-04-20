Gary Speed: Ex-Wales manager and player to be inducted in Hall of Fame

From the section

The late Gary Speed and Steven Gerrard have both been inducted into the National Football Hall of Fame

Former Wales midfielder and manager Gary Speed has been inducted into the National Football Museum Hall Of Fame.

Speed is Wales' most-capped outfield player and was Wales manager from December 2010 until his death in 2011.

Former England midfielders Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard - both Champions League winners - also make the list selected by a panel.

Ex-West Ham player and manager Billy Bonds and Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson were also picked for induction.

Speed made 536 Premier League appearances which was a record, since overtaken by four players including fellow Wales international Ryan Giggs whose 632 appearances is the current record.

Sir Geoff Hurst, Gordon Banks, Sir Bobby Charlton, Peter Schmeichel, Roger Hunt, Kevin Keegan, Bryan Robson, Francis Lee, Trevor Francis, Ossie Ardiles, George Cohen, Norman Hunter, Sue Lopez and Marianne Spacey were all part of the selection committee.

