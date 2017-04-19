Borussia Dortmund team bus 'delayed without justification' by police in Monaco

Borussia Dortmund's team bus was stopped for 20 minutes "without justification" as it travelled to the Champions League second leg at Monaco, according to the German club.

The incident happened a week after three bombs exploded close to the bus ahead of the first leg in Dortmund.

Defender Marc Bartra was injured and taken to hospital with arm injuries, and the game was played 24 hours later.

The second leg, scheduled for 19:45 BST, was delayed by five minutes.

Uefa said the kick-off had been moved back "due to late team arrival".

Dortmund, on their official Twitter account, said police stopped their coach to "for about 20 minutes" in the principality.

