German DFB Cup
Bayern Mun2Bor Dortmd3

Bayern Munich 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

Dembele scores
Dembele struck with just over 15 minutes to play to set up a final against Eintracht Frankfurt

Ousmane Dembele's brilliant second-half strike took Borussia Dortmund through to the German Cup final as they came from behind to beat Bayern Munich.

Marco Reus had put Dortmund ahead, before Javier Martinez's towering header and Mats Hummels' tidy finish gave Bayern a 2-1 lead at the break.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brought Dortmund level, before Dembele curled into the top corner with 15 to play.

Thomas Tuchel's side go on to play Eintracht Frankfurt in the final.

Frankfurt, who are ninth in the Bundesliga, beat Borussia Monchengladbach on penalties in the other semi-final on Tuesday.

The final will be held at Berlin's Olympiastadion on 27 May.

Line-ups

Bayern Mun

  • 26Ulreich
  • 21Lahm
  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 5HummelsSubstituted forBoatengat 62'minutes
  • 27Alaba
  • 14AlonsoBooked at 78minsSubstituted forMüllerat 79'minutes
  • 23Vidal
  • 10RobbenBooked at 31mins
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 7RibérySubstituted forDouglas Costaat 86'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 13Rafinha
  • 17Boateng
  • 18Bernat
  • 22Starke
  • 25Müller
  • 32Kimmich

Bor Dortmd

  • 38BürkiBooked at 90mins
  • 26PiszczekSubstituted forPulisicat 80'minutes
  • 25Papastathopoulos
  • 6Bender
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 7DembéléBooked at 25mins
  • 27CastroSubstituted forDurmat 45'minutes
  • 33WeiglBooked at 15mins
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 17Aubameyang
  • 11ReusSubstituted forGinterat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Weidenfeller
  • 14Isak
  • 22Pulisic
  • 23Kagawa
  • 24Merino
  • 28Ginter
  • 37Durm
Referee:
Manuel Gräfe
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunAway TeamBor Dortmd
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home24
Away11
Shots on Target
Home9
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 26th April 2017

