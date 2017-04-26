Match ends, Deportivo de La Coruña 2, Real Madrid 6.
Deportivo La Coruna 2-6 Real Madrid
Real Madrid kept their La Liga title challenge on track with an emphatic victory over Deportivo la Coruna.
Zinedine Zidane's side are level on points with Barcelona but have a game in hand and will claim the title if they win all their remaining matches.
With Cristiano Ronaldo rested and Gareth Bale injured, Alvaro Morata struck after 54 seconds.
Despite brief hope of a Depor revival at 2-1, Los Blancos replied to Barca's earlier 7-1 win over Osasuna in style.
A double from James Rodriguez - his first a clever flick over the goalkeeper - and further goals from Lucas Vazquez, Isco and Casemiro ensured Florin Andone and Joselu's strikes for the home side were purely consolation.
Sergio Ramos was also unavailable - through suspension following his red card in Sunday's 3-2 home defeat by Barca - as Madrid made nine changes.
But they were far from struggling for fluency in the absence of key players as Depor, 16th in the table and seven points clear of relegation, were brushed aside.
Next up for Madrid is a home league match against Valencia on Saturday, before their Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.
The La Liga title run-in
|Barcelona
|Real Madrid
|Espanyol (a)
|Valencia (h)
|Villarreal (h)
|Granada (a)
|Las Palmas (a)
|Sevilla (h)
|Eibar (h)
|Malaga (a)
|Celta Vigo* TBA (a)
|* match was postponed in February
Line-ups
Deportivo La Coruña
- 1LuxSubstituted forTytonat 45'minutes
- 2Juanfran
- 14ArribasBooked at 67mins
- 12Junior
- 16Correia Pinto
- 20dos Santos
- 4Bergantiños García
- 11GilSubstituted forJoseluat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8ColakBooked at 90mins
- 23KakutaSubstituted forNavarroat 45'minutes
- 10Andone
Substitutes
- 3Navarro
- 6Albentosa
- 7Joselu
- 13Tyton
- 19Fajr
- 22Borges
- 24John
Real Madrid
- 13Casilla
- 23Danilo
- 5VaraneSubstituted forTejeroat 88'minutes
- 6Nacho
- 12Marcelo
- 16Kovacic
- 17Vázquez
- 22IscoBooked at 68minsSubstituted forCasemiroat 79'minutes
- 10Rodríguez
- 20AsensioSubstituted forMarianoat 79'minutes
- 21Morata
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 2Carvajal
- 9Benzema
- 14Casemiro
- 18Mariano
- 19Modric
- 27Tejero
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 26,735
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away11
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Deportivo de La Coruña 2, Real Madrid 6.
Booking
Emre Colak (Deportivo de La Coruña) is shown the yellow card.
Danilo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florin Andone (Deportivo de La Coruña).
Booking
Joselu (Deportivo de La Coruña) is shown the yellow card.
Álvaro Tejero (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Joselu (Deportivo de La Coruña).
Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
Offside, Real Madrid. Mariano tries a through ball, but James Rodríguez is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Álvaro Tejero replaces Raphael Varane.
Goal!
Goal! Deportivo de La Coruña 2, Real Madrid 6. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mariano.
Goal!
Goal! Deportivo de La Coruña 2, Real Madrid 5. Joselu (Deportivo de La Coruña) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Florin Andone with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Joselu (Deportivo de La Coruña) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernando Navarro.
Attempt blocked. Luisinho (Deportivo de La Coruña) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Florin Andone.
Offside, Real Madrid. Marcelo tries a through ball, but James Rodríguez is caught offside.
Foul by Mariano (Real Madrid).
Alejandro Arribas (Deportivo de La Coruña) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Marco Asensio.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Casemiro replaces Isco.
Goal!
Goal! Deportivo de La Coruña 1, Real Madrid 5. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emre Colak (Deportivo de La Coruña).
Attempt missed. Sidnei (Deportivo de La Coruña) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, Deportivo de La Coruña. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.
Attempt blocked. Joselu (Deportivo de La Coruña) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juanfran with a cross.
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Isco with a through ball following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Florin Andone (Deportivo de La Coruña) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juanfran with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Deportivo de La Coruña. Conceded by Marcelo.
Offside, Deportivo de La Coruña. Juanfran tries a through ball, but Joselu is caught offside.
Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Álex Bergantiños (Deportivo de La Coruña).
Booking
Isco (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).
Florin Andone (Deportivo de La Coruña) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Alejandro Arribas (Deportivo de La Coruña) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Deportivo de La Coruña 1, Real Madrid 4. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.
Attempt missed. Danilo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.