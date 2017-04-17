BBC Sport - Brighton promotion: Chris Hughton says he did not expect Seagulls to be in this position
Hughton: I didn't expect Brighton to be in this position
- From the section Football
Brighton manager Chris Hughton says he did not expect his side to be promoted at this stage in the season, as the Seagulls reach the top flight for the first time in 34 years.
