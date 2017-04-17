BBC Sport - Middlesbrough 1-2 Arsenal: 'Non-perfect' Gunners passed 'mental test'
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says his side were "not perfect" in their 2-1 victory at Middlesbrough, but stayed committed and focused to pick up a second victory in their last nine away league games.
