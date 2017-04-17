BBC Sport - John Terry leaves Chelsea: Watch defender's first goal
Archive: Terry's first Chelsea goal in 2000
- From the section Football
Watch John Terry's first Chelsea goal from a 2000 FA Cup tie with Gillingham as the club announce the defender will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season after more than two decades there.
READ MORE: Chelsea announce Terry to leave club
