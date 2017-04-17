BBC Sport - John Terry leaves Chelsea: Watch defender's first goal

Archive: Terry's first Chelsea goal in 2000

Watch John Terry's first Chelsea goal from a 2000 FA Cup tie with Gillingham as the club announce the defender will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season after more than two decades there.

READ MORE: Chelsea announce Terry to leave club

Top videos

Video

Archive: Terry's first Chelsea goal in 2000

Video

Murphy edges past Bingtao - best five shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Ding scores highest Crucible break so far

  • From the section Snooker
Video

MOTD3: Is the title race on?

Video

Shakespeare will make late call on Morgan

Video

Watch O'Sullivan's emotional news conference

  • From the section Snooker
Video

#IRunFor links summer of BBC Athletics

Video

Man Utd showed more desire & ambition - Conte

Video

Mourinho says Man Utd 'controlled' Chelsea

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Brilliant Barker wins world points race

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Five best shots from O'Sullivan's narrow win

  • From the section Snooker

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Child enjoying Kings Camp

Easter Camp - Birmingham
Kings Camps

Bristol - Easter Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired