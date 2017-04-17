BBC Sport - Leicester v Atletico Madrid: Craig Shakespeare will make late call on Wes Morgan
Shakespeare will make late call on Morgan
- From the section Football
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan will face a late fitness call on Tuesday says manager Craig Shakespeare ahead of their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.
MATCH PREVIEW: Leicester City v Atletico Madrid
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired