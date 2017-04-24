Championship
Newcastle19:45Preston
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United v Preston North End

Dwight Gayle led off with a hamstring injury
Dwight Gayle (right) has 22 goals in 33 games for Newcastle but will miss this game

    Newcastle are "in the driving seat" to secure an immediate return to the Premier League but they "must do their job" in Monday's home game against Preston, says manager Rafa Benitez.

    Saturday's defeats in the Championship for Reading and Huddersfield mean the Magpies will be promoted if they win.

    United are six points clear of Reading, who have two games remaining, and seven ahead of Town, who have three left.

    "It depends on us. We can win our games and that is it," said Benitez.

    Speaking to BBC Newcastle, the Spaniard added: "We have to make sure we do our job. When other teams don't win their games it goes in favour to us.

    Team news

    While Benitez has ruled out 22-goal top scorer Dwight Gayle from featuring in the game, there is hope that defender Ciaran Clark is closer to a return, having trained with the squad in preparation.

    Preston are without defenders Tom Clarke and Greg Cunningham after they were ruled out with long-term injuries for the rest of the season.

    Alex Baptiste and Ben Pearson remain suspended, but there is better news in Tyias Browning's return to full training, and he could figure.

    The Magpies are without a win in three games, having lost two of those games at Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town.

    Match facts

    • Newcastle have won each of their last five league games against Preston; their longest winning run against the Lilywhites.
    • Preston are winless in five league visits to face Newcastle, losing four of those games (D1).
    • The Magpies have lost two of their last 31 home league games played on Mondays (W17 D12).
    • Preston winger Aiden McGeady has scored five goals from outside the box in the Championship this season, more than any other player.
    • Newcastle are winless in three league games (D1 L2) - they haven't gone four without a victory since Rafael Benitez's first four games in charge last April.
    • Preston have conceded exactly three goals in each of their last three league games (L3) - prior to this, they'd conceded three goals in just three of their last 58 games.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Brighton44288873383592
    2Newcastle432671076393785
    3Reading44247136362179
    4Sheff Wed442391258431578
    5Huddersfield43246135553278
    6Fulham4421131082552776
    7Leeds442271557431473
    8Norwich441991678661266
    9Brentford441891773611263
    10Derby441712155048263
    11Preston431613146257561
    12Aston Villa441613154646061
    13Cardiff441611175759-259
    14Barnsley441512176363057
    15Wolves431510185254-255
    16Ipswich441316154854-655
    17Bristol City44149215965-651
    18Burton441312194658-1251
    19QPR44148225062-1250
    20Nottm Forest44139225970-1148
    21Birmingham441114194264-2247
    22Blackburn441015194964-1545
    23Wigan441011233955-1641
    24Rotherham4456333896-5821
    View full Championship table

