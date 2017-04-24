Newcastle United v Preston North End

Dwight Gayle (right) has 22 goals in 33 games for Newcastle but will miss this game

Newcastle are "in the driving seat" to secure an immediate return to the Premier League but they "must do their job" in Monday's home game against Preston, says manager Rafa Benitez.

Saturday's defeats in the Championship for Reading and Huddersfield mean the Magpies will be promoted if they win.

United are six points clear of Reading, who have two games remaining, and seven ahead of Town, who have three left.

"It depends on us. We can win our games and that is it," said Benitez.

Speaking to BBC Newcastle, the Spaniard added: "We have to make sure we do our job. When other teams don't win their games it goes in favour to us.

Team news

While Benitez has ruled out 22-goal top scorer Dwight Gayle from featuring in the game, there is hope that defender Ciaran Clark is closer to a return, having trained with the squad in preparation.

Preston are without defenders Tom Clarke and Greg Cunningham after they were ruled out with long-term injuries for the rest of the season.

Alex Baptiste and Ben Pearson remain suspended, but there is better news in Tyias Browning's return to full training, and he could figure.

The Magpies are without a win in three games, having lost two of those games at Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town.

