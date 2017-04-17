BBC Sport - Match of the Day 3: Is a Chelsea-Tottenham title race on?
MOTD3: Is the title race on?
- From the section Football
Match of the Day 3 guests Danny Murphy, Jermaine Jenas and Sam Wallace debate whether Chelsea's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United has opened up the Premier League title race, with Tottenham now just four points behind Antonio Conte's leaders.
