Bastia fans attempt to attack Lyon players before French league game

Bastia fans
Bastia play on the French island of Corsica

Bastia fans ran on to the pitch and attempted to attack Lyon players in the warm-up before their Ligue 1 match.

Lyon keeper Mathieu Gorgelin was caught in the middle of a group of pitch invaders, before stewards held off fans while players were rushed down the tunnel and a gate closed behind them.

The game in Corsica kicked off almost 55 minutes late as a result.

It has been a difficult week for Lyon with crowd trouble before their game with Besiktas on Thursday.

Fans clashed before their Europa League match in France, with kick-off delayed by 45 minutes as a result. Lyon went on to win 2-1.

Lyon face four Uefa charges from that game, for the setting-off of fireworks, blocking stairways, insufficient organisation and a pitch invasion after a late winning goal.

Line-ups

Bastia

  • 16Leca
  • 29Cioni
  • 23Djiku
  • 4El Kaoutari
  • 20Bengtsson
  • 18Cahuzac
  • 14Mostefa
  • 25Coulibaly
  • 19Ngando
  • 10Saint-Maximin
  • 27Crivelli

Substitutes

  • 1Vincensini
  • 3Saint-Ruf
  • 8Danic
  • 9Raspentino
  • 11Nangis
  • 15Oniangué
  • 33Diallo

Lyon

  • 1Lopes
  • 20Rafael
  • 3Nkoulou
  • 2Yanga-Mbiwa
  • 31Rybus
  • 12Ferri
  • 21Gonalons
  • 14Darder
  • 11Ghezzal
  • 9Depay
  • 25Aouar

Substitutes

  • 5Diakhaby
  • 19Mateta
  • 23Gaspar
  • 27Cornet
  • 29Tousart
  • 30Gorgelin
  • 33Maolida
Referee:
Amaury Delerue

Match Stats

Home TeamBastiaAway TeamLyon
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

Nicolas Nkoulou (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yannick Cahuzac (Bastia).

Abdelhamid El Kaoutari (Bastia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Memphis Depay (Lyon).

Corner, Bastia. Conceded by Nicolas Nkoulou.

Maciej Rybus (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lassana Coulibaly (Bastia).

Attempt missed. Rachid Ghezzal (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Maxime Gonalons.

Memphis Depay (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Abdelhamid El Kaoutari (Bastia).

Rachid Ghezzal (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pierre Bengtsson (Bastia).

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Alexander Djiku.

Corner, Bastia. Conceded by Anthony Lopes.

Attempt saved. Allan Saint-Maximin (Bastia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yannick Cahuzac.

Foul by Jordan Ferri (Lyon).

Mehdi Mostefa (Bastia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jordan Ferri (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Alexander Djiku.

Offside, Lyon. Maciej Rybus tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Rafael (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rachid Ghezzal following a set piece situation.

Rachid Ghezzal (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mehdi Mostefa (Bastia).

Attempt blocked. Axel Ngando (Bastia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Rafael (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yannick Cahuzac (Bastia).

Hand ball by Maciej Rybus (Lyon).

Anthony Lopes (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Enzo Crivelli (Bastia).

Anthony Lopes (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Enzo Crivelli (Bastia).

Hand ball by Allan Saint-Maximin (Bastia).

Foul by Rachid Ghezzal (Lyon).

Yannick Cahuzac (Bastia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Mehdi Mostefa (Bastia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Axel Ngando with a cross.

Enzo Crivelli (Bastia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa (Lyon).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Monaco3224536377
2Paris St G3223544574
3Nice33211022873
4Lyon33174122655
5Bordeaux3314109852
6Marseille3213910648
7Saint-Étienne31111281045
8Guingamp3312813-444
9Rennes33101310-643
10Nantes3311913-1642
11Toulouse33101112-141
12Montpellier3310914-839
13Angers3311616-1139
14Lille3310716-1037
15Metz329914-3036
16Caen339618-2333
17Nancy338718-1931
18Lorient339420-2731
19Dijon3361116-1129
20Bastia3361116-2029
