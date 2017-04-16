Bastia fans attempt to attack Lyon players before French league game

Bastia play on the French island of Corsica

Bastia fans ran on to the pitch and attempted to attack Lyon players in the warm-up before their Ligue 1 match.

Lyon keeper Mathieu Gorgelin was caught in the middle of a group of pitch invaders, before stewards held off fans while players were rushed down the tunnel and a gate closed behind them.

The game in Corsica kicked off almost 55 minutes late as a result.

It has been a difficult week for Lyon with crowd trouble before their game with Besiktas on Thursday.

Fans clashed before their Europa League match in France, with kick-off delayed by 45 minutes as a result. Lyon went on to win 2-1.

Lyon face four Uefa charges from that game, for the setting-off of fireworks, blocking stairways, insufficient organisation and a pitch invasion after a late winning goal.