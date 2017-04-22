Bayern Munich 2-2 Mainz 05

Match ends, FC Bayern München 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 2.
Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich have now gone four games without a win after being held by struggling Mainz.
The German champions - who were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid this week - are nine points clear of RB Leipzig, who have five games left to play.
Bojan scored an early opener for Mainz, his first goal since his loan move from Stoke, after some sloppy defending, before Arjen Robben smashed home a leveller.
Daniel Brosinski put Mainz ahead again with a penalty, but Thiago equalised after being picked out by Robben.
Borussia Dortmund beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-2 to move up to third in the table.
Marco Reus gave Dortmund the lead with a penalty but Lars Stindl and Marcel Schmelzer's own goal put Gladbach ahead.
Substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised, before Raphael Guerreiro's 87th-minute winner.
Elsewhere, Max Kruse scored four goals as Werder Bremen came from behind to beat second-from-bottom Ingolstadt 4-2.
Augsburg remain in the relegation play-off place after blowing a 1-0 lead with 12 minutes to go to lose 3-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt.
Bottom club Darmstadt's relegation will not be confirmed for another week at least after they beat Hamburg 2-1, their second win in a row.
Wolfsburg are only one point above the play-off place after losing 1-0 to Hertha Berlin.
Line-ups
Bayern Mun
- 26Ulreich
- 13RafinhaBooked at 43mins
- 5Hummels
- 27AlabaSubstituted forKimmichat 17'minutes
- 18Bernat
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 23VidalSubstituted forAlonsoat 65'minutes
- 10Robben
- 25Müller
- 7RibérySubstituted forComanat 45'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 11Douglas Costa
- 14Alonso
- 21Lahm
- 22Starke
- 29Coman
- 32Kimmich
- 35Renato Sanches
Mainz 05
- 33Huth
- 2Donati
- 16Bell
- 42Hack
- 18BrosinskiSubstituted forBalogunat 52'minutes
- 6Latza
- 20Frei
- 8Öztunali
- 10Krkic PerezSubstituted forOnisiwoat 68'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 7QuaisonSubstituted forRamalhoat 78'minutes
- 9Muto
Substitutes
- 1Lössl
- 3Balogun
- 21Onisiwo
- 22Ramalho
- 32De Blasis
- 36Seydel
- 45Serdar
- Referee:
- Frank Willenborg
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home14
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
