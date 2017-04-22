German Bundesliga
Bayern Mun2Mainz 052

Bayern Munich 2-2 Mainz 05

Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich face Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup semi-final on Tuesday

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich have now gone four games without a win after being held by struggling Mainz.

The German champions - who were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid this week - are nine points clear of RB Leipzig, who have five games left to play.

Bojan scored an early opener for Mainz, his first goal since his loan move from Stoke, after some sloppy defending, before Arjen Robben smashed home a leveller.

Daniel Brosinski put Mainz ahead again with a penalty, but Thiago equalised after being picked out by Robben.

Borussia Dortmund beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-2 to move up to third in the table.

Marco Reus gave Dortmund the lead with a penalty but Lars Stindl and Marcel Schmelzer's own goal put Gladbach ahead.

Substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised, before Raphael Guerreiro's 87th-minute winner.

Elsewhere, Max Kruse scored four goals as Werder Bremen came from behind to beat second-from-bottom Ingolstadt 4-2.

Augsburg remain in the relegation play-off place after blowing a 1-0 lead with 12 minutes to go to lose 3-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bottom club Darmstadt's relegation will not be confirmed for another week at least after they beat Hamburg 2-1, their second win in a row.

Wolfsburg are only one point above the play-off place after losing 1-0 to Hertha Berlin.

Line-ups

Bayern Mun

  • 26Ulreich
  • 13RafinhaBooked at 43mins
  • 5Hummels
  • 27AlabaSubstituted forKimmichat 17'minutes
  • 18Bernat
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 23VidalSubstituted forAlonsoat 65'minutes
  • 10Robben
  • 25Müller
  • 7RibérySubstituted forComanat 45'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 14Alonso
  • 21Lahm
  • 22Starke
  • 29Coman
  • 32Kimmich
  • 35Renato Sanches

Mainz 05

  • 33Huth
  • 2Donati
  • 16Bell
  • 42Hack
  • 18BrosinskiSubstituted forBalogunat 52'minutes
  • 6Latza
  • 20Frei
  • 8Öztunali
  • 10Krkic PerezSubstituted forOnisiwoat 68'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 7QuaisonSubstituted forRamalhoat 78'minutes
  • 9Muto

Substitutes

  • 1Lössl
  • 3Balogun
  • 21Onisiwo
  • 22Ramalho
  • 32De Blasis
  • 36Seydel
  • 45Serdar
Referee:
Frank Willenborg
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunAway TeamMainz 05
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home19
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home14
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 2.

Attempt missed. Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Arjen Robben with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Alexander Hack.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Leon Balogun.

Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arjen Robben.

Booking

Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card.

Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Fabian Frei tries a through ball, but Karim Onisiwo is caught offside.

Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).

Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski with a cross.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Stefan Bell.

Attempt blocked. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Giulio Donati (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Fabian Frei tries a through ball, but Yoshinori Muto is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. André Ramalho replaces Robin Quaison.

Rafinha (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 2. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arjen Robben.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Leon Balogun.

Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Xabi Alonso with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Karim Onisiwo replaces Bojan.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Leon Balogun.

Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arjen Robben with a cross.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Leon Balogun.

Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Alexander Hack.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Xabi Alonso replaces Arturo Vidal.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Leon Balogun.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jannik Huth.

Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a headed pass.

Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fabian Frei (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Attempt saved. Bojan (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yoshinori Muto.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Leon Balogun replaces Daniel Brosinski.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Daniel Brosinski.

Rafinha (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd April 2017

  • Bayern Mun2Mainz 052
    FT
  • Eintracht Frankfurt3FC Augsburg1
    FT
  • FC Ingolstadt2Werder Bremen4
    FT
  • Hamburger SV1Darmstadt 982
    FT
  • Hertha BSC1VfL Wolfsburg0
    FT
  • B Gladbach2Bor Dortmd3
    FT
View all German Bundesliga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Bayern Mun3021725670
2RB Leipzig2919462561
3Bor Dortmd3016863056
4TSG Hoffenheim30141332555
5Hertha BSC3014412346
6Werder Bremen3012612-142
71. FC Köln3010119641
8Eintracht Frankfurt3011811-241
9SC Freiburg2912512-1541
10B Gladbach3011613-539
11Schalke2910712437
12Bayer Levkn2910613-236
13Mainz 05309615-1033
14VfL Wolfsburg309615-1333
15Hamburger SV309615-2533
16FC Augsburg308814-2032
17FC Ingolstadt308418-2128
18Darmstadt 98306321-3521
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired