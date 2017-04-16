BBC Sport - Man Utd 2-0 Chelsea: Jose Mourinho says his side 'controlled' Chelsea
Mourinho says Man Utd 'controlled' Chelsea
- From the section Football
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says his side "controlled" Premier League leaders Chelsea in the Reds' 2-0 victory at Old Trafford.
MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 2-0 Chelsea
Watch highlights of all the weekend's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One and this website from 22:30 BST.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired