BBC Sport - Man Utd 2-0 Chelsea: Antonio Conte admits opposition were more motivated

Man Utd showed more desire & ambition - Conte

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte admits opponents Manchester United showed "more desire, motivation and ambition" in their 2-0 victory over his Premier League leaders.

MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 2-0 Chelsea

