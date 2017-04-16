BBC Sport - Man Utd 2-0 Chelsea: Antonio Conte admits opposition were more motivated
Man Utd showed more desire & ambition - Conte
- From the section Football
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte admits opponents Manchester United showed "more desire, motivation and ambition" in their 2-0 victory over his Premier League leaders.
