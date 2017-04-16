BBC Sport - West Brom 0-1 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says victory 'feels perfect'

Reds delivered perfect victory - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the hard-fought 1-0 away victory over West Bromwich Albion "feels perfect".

MATCH REPORT: West Brom 0-1 Liverpool

