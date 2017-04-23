Match ends, Burnley 0, Manchester United 2.
Burnley 0-2 Manchester United
-
Wayne Rooney scored his first goal since January as Manchester United kept up the chase for the top four in the Premier League with victory at Burnley.
Rooney's second league start of the year was one of eight changes made by United manager Jose Mourinho after Thursday's Europa League win over Anderlecht.
The England captain started the impressive counter-attack which led to Anthony Martial's opener, and squeezed the ball home from a tight angle to double United's lead before half-time.
Andre Gray had Burnley's best chance of the first half when his shot was blocked by defender Eric Bailly, but Sean Dyche's side failed to register a shot on target.
It means United remain fifth in the league but are only a point off rivals Manchester City, whom they face on Thursday at Etihad Stadium.
Burnley have now won only once in 11 matches and are five points off the relegation zone in 16th.
The goal which cost Man United £8.5m
After season-ending injuries to striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and defender Marcos Rojo, Mourinho was forced to shuffle his pack again.
And, with one eye on the Manchester derby, he left Thursday's hero Marcus Rashford on the bench.
Martial returned to the attack alongside Rooney and Jesse Lingard and played a part in both first-half goals.
The Frenchman sprinted forward after being sent on his way by Rooney, and after a delicate lay-off from Ander Herrera, Martial swept the ball past Tom Heaton in the Burnley goal.
It was Martial's 25th goal for the club and a clause in his contract, which he signed last year, means United will now have to pay an extra £8.5m to his former team Monaco.
Rooney makes it 251
Rooney became Manchester United's all-time record goalscorer in January against Stoke but has been made to wait three months for goal number 251.
He completed a full 90 minutes of league action for the first time since September and enjoyed a productive partnership with Martial.
Having played a part in United's opener, Rooney scuffed home the second goal of the match from a few yards out after Martial's shot was well blocked by Heaton.
It crept over the line, and goal-line technology confirmed it was legitimate, although it may have taken a slight deflection off the leg of Burnley defender Michael Keane.
All filler and no killer from Burnley
Burnley have a home record to be proud of this season, with 32 of their 36 points won at Turf Moor.
But they are still without an away win, and that has contributed to their now precarious league position.
The Clarets certainly started the better side against United, but lacked finesse in the final third.
Other than Gray's effort in the first half, their most productive spell came in the final 10 minutes when Keane headed across goal from a free-kick and substitute Daniel Agyei placed his right-footed snap-shot past the post.
Man United's unbeaten run continues
- Man Utd are unbeaten in their last 23 Premier League games (W13 D10). It is the longest unbeaten run by a Premier League team within a single season since 2010-11, when they went 24 games without losing.
- Burnley failed to land a shot on target in a Premier League home game for only the second time in their history.
- Only Alan Shearer (190) has scored in more different Premier League games than Wayne Rooney (149 - level with Frank Lampard and Andy Cole).
- Anthony Martial has both scored and assisted in a Premier League away game for the first time in his career.
- Ander Herrera has provided six assists in the Premier League this term, as many as in his previous two campaigns combined.
Man of the match - Anthony Martial (Manchester United)
Manager reaction
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "I'm very happy. It's not easy to win here and it's even harder to be in control and we were in control for 90 minutes.
"We understood the way they play and we played against their strengths. I think it was a great result that we deserved."
Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "They are very strong, tactically, technically and with game knowledge. We huffed and puffed and stuck at it. They scored two poor goals from our point of view, we have to make a foul on the first one.
"I am pleased with the mentality of the second half. They killed the game. That is the reality of playing some of the top sides. You can't always get above where you are."
What's next?
Burnley travel to Crystal Palace in the late kick-off next Saturday (17:30 BST) while Manchester United make the cross-city trip to Manchester City on Thursday (20:00 BST)
Line-ups
Burnley
- 1Heaton
- 2LowtonBooked at 65mins
- 5Keane
- 6MeeSubstituted forTarkowskiat 45'minutes
- 23Ward
- 21BoydSubstituted forBerg Gudmundssonat 62'minutes
- 19Barton
- 13HendrickBooked at 88mins
- 12Brady
- 7Gray
- 10BarnesSubstituted forAgyeiat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Flanagan
- 16Defour
- 18Westwood
- 25Berg Gudmundsson
- 26Tarkowski
- 29Pope
- 32Agyei
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 18Young
- 3Bailly
- 17Blind
- 36Darmian
- 21Herrera
- 27Fellaini
- 6PogbaSubstituted forCarrickat 90'minutes
- 14LingardSubstituted forRashfordat 70'minutes
- 11MartialSubstituted forMkhitaryanat 80'minutes
- 10RooneyBooked at 78mins
Substitutes
- 16Carrick
- 19Rashford
- 20Romero
- 22Mkhitaryan
- 23Shaw
- 24Fosu-Mensah
- 38Tuanzebe
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 21,870
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Manchester United 2.
Attempt missed. Daniel Agyei (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robbie Brady.
Attempt missed. Daniel Agyei (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robbie Brady.
Attempt blocked. Robbie Brady (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Michael Carrick replaces Paul Pogba because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Paul Pogba (Manchester United) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wayne Rooney.
Booking
Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Tarkowski (Burnley).
Eric Bailly (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Agyei (Burnley).
Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).
Michael Keane (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Tarkowski (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Henrikh Mkhitaryan replaces Anthony Martial.
Booking
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Paul Pogba (Manchester United).
Matthew Lowton (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Daniel Agyei replaces Ashley Barnes.
Offside, Burnley. Johann Berg Gudmundsson tries a through ball, but Andre Gray is caught offside.
Daley Blind (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford replaces Jesse Lingard.
Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Ward (Burnley).
Attempt blocked. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robbie Brady.
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joey Barton (Burnley).
Booking
Matthew Lowton (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Lowton (Burnley).
Hand ball by Wayne Rooney (Manchester United).
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Johann Berg Gudmundsson replaces George Boyd.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Daley Blind.