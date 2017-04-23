Match ends, Arsenal 2, Manchester City 1.
Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City
-
Alexis Sanchez scored an extra-time winner as Arsenal beat Manchester City at Wembley to reach a third FA Cup final in four seasons.
City, who lost David Silva to a first-half injury, went ahead when Sergio Aguero raced through to clip in.
Nacho Monreal volleyed in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's cross to equalise, though Yaya Toure hit the post and Fernandinho the bar for City before extra time.
Sanchez then swept in when City failed to clear Mesut Ozil's free-kick.
Arsenal will face Chelsea in the final at Wembley on 27 May.
Line-ups
Arsenal
- 33Cech
- 5Gabriel
- 6Koscielny
- 16Holding
- 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forBellerínat 105+1'minutes
- 29XhakaBooked at 105mins
- 8Ramsey
- 18Monreal
- 11ÖzilSubstituted forCoquelinat 119'minutes
- 7SánchezBooked at 25mins
- 12GiroudSubstituted forWelbeckat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gibbs
- 14Walcott
- 17Iwobi
- 23Welbeck
- 24Bellerín
- 26Martinez
- 34Coquelin
Man City
- 1Bravo
- 15Jesús Navas
- 4Kompany
- 30OtamendiBooked at 115mins
- 22Clichy
- 25FernandinhoBooked at 69minsSubstituted forFernandoat 99'minutes
- 42Y Touré
- 17De BruyneBooked at 89mins
- 21SilvaSubstituted forSterlingat 23'minutesSubstituted forIheanachoat 105'minutes
- 19SanéBooked at 102mins
- 10AgüeroSubstituted forDelphat 99'minutesBooked at 105mins
Substitutes
- 5Zabaleta
- 6Fernando
- 7Sterling
- 11Kolarov
- 13Caballero
- 18Delph
- 72Iheanacho
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 85,725
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away20
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Arsenal 2, Manchester City 1.
Offside, Manchester City. Jesús Navas tries a through ball, but Kelechi Iheanacho is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Francis Coquelin replaces Mesut Özil.
Attempt missed. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gaël Clichy.
Yaya Touré (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal).
Booking
Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City).
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal).
Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
Attempt blocked. Fabian Delph (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Attempt blocked. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Gaël Clichy (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal).
Attempt missed. Fabian Delph (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Second Half Extra Time begins Arsenal 2, Manchester City 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Raheem Sterling.
First Half Extra Time ends, Arsenal 2, Manchester City 1.
Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mesut Özil with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Héctor Bellerín replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Booking
Fabian Delph (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Manchester City. Claudio Bravo tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Rob Holding.
Booking
Leroy Sané (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Gaël Clichy (Manchester City).
Mesut Özil (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 2, Manchester City 1. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danny Welbeck following a set piece situation.
Foul by Vincent Kompany (Manchester City).
Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yaya Touré (Manchester City).
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Fernando replaces Fernandinho because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Fabian Delph replaces Sergio Agüero.