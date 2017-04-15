BBC Sport - Jack Wilshere: Bournemouth move has not worked for Arsenal midfielder
Bournemouth move has 'created more issues' for Wilshere - Shearer
- From the section Football
Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer reflects on a "poor" Jack Wilshere performance for Bournemouth against Tottenham and says his move to the Cherries "has not gone well".
