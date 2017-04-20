Lawro's Premier League and FA Cup predictions v Jermaine Jenas and Trevor Nelson

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

Lawro's opponents for this weekend's FA Cup semi-finals and Premier League fixtures are former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas and Radio 1Xtra DJ Trevor Nelson, who is a Chelsea fan.

Jenas and Nelson made their predictions live on Radio 1Xtra's Charlie Sloth show on Thursday.

Jenas, who played for Spurs between 2005 and 2013, will be at Wembley on Saturday as a BBC pundit for his old club's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

The game is live on BBC One from 16:50 BST and on BBC Radio 5 live from 17:15 BST, along with live text commentary online.

"From a neutral point of view, this is the game everyone wants to see right now with the two top teams in the Premier League going at it," Jenas said.

"I don't think there has been a bigger game in the FA Cup for a few years now.

"Everyone was expecting Chelsea to run away and win the league - now we get the opportunity to see them go head to head to get to the final."

Nelson, who has been a Chelsea season ticket holder for more than 20 years, will be at the game as a fan and thinks his side are underdogs.

"Tottenham are the favourites," Nelson explained. "They are playing some fluid football.

"I have to be honest with you, when they come on the TV now I don't like watching.

"But what I do is go out of the room for half an hour and when I come back in they are always 2-0 up, and the game is over. They are destroying everybody."

FA Cup semi-final predictions Result Lawro Jermaine Trevor SATURDAY Chelsea v Tottenham x-x 1-1* 1-2 2-1 SUNDAY Arsenal v Man City x-x 0-2 1-3 2-4

* Chelsea to win AET and pens

Premier League predictions - week 33 Result Lawro Jermaine Trevor SATURDAY Bournemouth v Middlesbrough x-x 2-0 2-1 2-1 Hull City v Watford x-x 2-1 1-0 2-2 Swansea City v Stoke City x-x 1-1 1-1 1-2 West Ham v Everton x-x 1-1 1-2 1-3 SUNDAY Burnley v Man Utd x-x 1-1 1-1 1-3 Liverpool v Crystal Palace x-x 2-0 1-2 2-1

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Bournemouth v Middlesbrough (Premier League)

Bournemouth were thumped at Tottenham last weekend - they lost 4-0 but the scoreline could have been anything.

Middlesbrough went down to a much narrower defeat, losing 2-1 at home to Arsenal on Monday, and have now gone 15 league games without a win.

Boro still aren't much of a threat when they attack, and that is the biggest difference between the two sides - the Cherries struggle defensively sometimes but they are good going forward.

While Boro have the staunch smell of relegation about them, Bournemouth probably only need one more win to be safe, and I think they will get it on Saturday.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Jermaine's prediction: 2-1

Trevor's prediction: 2-1

Hull City v Watford (Premier League)

Watford already look safe, after last week's win over Swansea took them to the 40-point mark.

Hull still have work to do but they will be confident of winning this game because of their home record under Marco Silva, who has picked up 16 points out of a possible 18.

The Tigers are not only good at the KCOM Stadium, they are very good in the second half there - that is when they have scored 10 of their 14 goals during that unbeaten run.

They always seem capable of stepping things up later in the game if they have to, which is an extremely useful in their situation.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Jermaine's prediction: 1-0

Trevor's prediction: 2-2

Swansea City v Stoke City (Premier League)

Swansea have taken one point from their last six matches and boss Paul Clement says this is the club's biggest game since the Championship play-off final in 2011.

I agree, but I am not confident they will win it.

For whatever reason, Swans striker Fernando Llorente was just not at it during their defeat by Watford last time out. Swansea badly need a performance from him this time.

It is hard to know what to expect from Stoke, who ended a four-game losing streak by beating Hull, but I am going to go with a draw.

That is not really enough for Swansea but, unlike Hull who are full of self-belief at home, I think the Welsh side are short of the confidence they need to get themselves out of trouble.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Jermaine's prediction: 1-1

Trevor's prediction: 1-2

West Ham v Everton (Premier League)

West Ham are another team who are clear of the relegation scrap, although the Hammers still have issues.

For some reason Slaven Bilic's future as manager remains in doubt, when the real problem behind their disappointing season is their poor recruitment last summer.

Everton's home form is very impressive but away from Goodison Park they have won only one out of six league matches in 2017.

When they are on the road, the Toffees just don't seem to create the same number of chances that they do at home, so I am going to go for a draw here as well.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Jermaine's prediction: 1-2

Trevor's prediction: 1-3

Chelsea v Tottenham (FA Cup, 17:15 BST)

I have heard people say that, if Tottenham beat Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final, it will help them win the Premier League too.

Personally, I don't think the outcome of this game will make any difference whatsoever to the title race.

Chelsea struggled last weekend in their defeat against Manchester United, and since then it has emerged that some of their players were suffering from a virus.

I quite like the fact that Blues boss Antonio Conte did not use it as an excuse after the game, and I also don't think they will play as badly again here.

FA Cup semi-finals are horrible games to play in because all everyone is thinking about is how the final is so close.

They are nearly always tight and this one will be the same. I am going to go with Chelsea to win it - but it will be very extremely close.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1* Chelsea to win after extra-time and penalties

Jermaine's prediction: 1-2

Trevor's prediction: I don't want to do this. I am going to for the same scoreline, the other way, because I have got to back my team. But if you told me to put money or my house on it, you might get a different prediction. 2-1

SUNDAY

Burnley v Man Utd (Premier League, 14:15 BST)

We all know about Burnley's home record, and this is a tough one for Manchester United straight after their Europa League tie against Anderlecht.

Burnley did pretty well for an hour against Everton last week but then things went wrong in the last 20 minutes.

United boss Jose Mourinho got everything right against Chelsea and I always feel he finds it easier to get a positive result when he has to work out how to stop another top team.

He can come up with a plan to stop that sort of opposition from winning a game but he cannot necessarily come up with a plan to win a game when the opposition are trying to stop him.

I am going to go for another draw here - hopefully I will get one of them right.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Jermaine's prediction: 1-1

Trevor's prediction: 1-3

Arsenal v Man City (FA Cup, 15:00 BST)

I think this semi-final will be close as well, even though neither side is great defensively.

If Vincent Kompany is back for Manchester City, he makes a massive difference to everyone around him - a bit like when John Terry was at his peak for Chelsea.

Arsenal's switch to play with three at the back in their win at Middlesbrough on Monday felt like a last throw of the dice by Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

Wenger's side have been so ordinary for so long, and I just think City will have too much for them.

Even if Arsenal get through this tie and win the final, then as much of an achievement that would be it should not change the decision over Wenger's future, because I think it is time for a change.

In fact, winning the FA Cup would be the perfect way for him to bow out. I don't see it happening, though.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Jermaine's prediction: I think it will be wide open, even if the fact it is a semi-final will calm it down a little bit.

In my head I am thinking 3-3 but Arsenal are just not free-flowing or playing well at the moment and City will have Kompany back too. 1-3

Trevor's prediction: I don't care for either team at all so it will be a great watch, because both teams only have one way of playing - going on the attack.

City are overwhelming favourites because of their frontline, but neither team can defend. If Kompany is fit for this game, City win - it is simple as that as far as I am concerned, because Arsenal don't have a Vincent Kompany. 2-4

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (Premier League, 16:30 BST)

I have to say that Liverpool's last two results - wins at Stoke and West Brom - were as good as any result they have had all season.

The Reds were all over the place for the first 45 minutes against Stoke but still found a way to win that game and, in all honesty, they could have scored two or three against the Baggies.

Philippe Coutinho is playing extremely well and when that happens, so does Roberto Firmino.

It means that, even without Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson, Liverpool look dangerous.

I know Crystal Palace have been going well, and it will be interesting to see how Christian Benteke gets on back at Anfield,

But if Liverpool can cut off Benteke's supply, I would expect them to win this one.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Jermaine's prediction: 1-2

Trevor's prediction: 2-1

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Lawro v Guests P33 W23 D0 L10

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 150 Elis James 130 Boris Becker, James McAvoy, Tim Vine 120 Robbie Williams 110 Michael van Gerwen 100 Joe Clarke, Osi Umenyiora 92 Lawro (average after 33 weeks*) 90 Josh Franceschi, Goldie, Amy Macdonald, Colin Murray 80 David Gower, Loyle Carner, Nicole Scherzinger 70 Dave Bautista, Sam Burgess, Anthony Crolla, Athletico Mince 60 Rick Astley, Sting & son 50 Martin Kemp*, Charlie Sloth, Laura Kenny 40 Ed Balls 30 Michael Bisping, Blossoms, Full Time DEVILS*, American hip-hop duo Run The Jewels 20 Moeen Ali, Lloyd Griffith 10 Omid Djalili, CFC Fan TV*

*Does not include scores from postponed games.

Lawro's best score: 140 points (week 22 v James McAvoy)

Lawro's worst score: 20 points (week 28, but only five games played so far) or 30 points (week four v Dave Bautista)

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION POS TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Liverpool 33 23 10 0 79 +2 2 Chelsea 32 23 5 4 74 -1 3 Man City 32 22 8 2 74 +1 4 Man Utd 31 21 8 2 71 +1 5 Arsenal 31 20 9 2 69 +1 6 Tottenham 32 20 9 3 69 -4 7 Leicester 32 20 6 6 66 +5 8 Everton 33 9 17 7 44 -1 9 Crystal Palace 32 10 12 10 42 +6 10 West Brom 33 10 10 13 40 -2 11 Stoke 33 9 10 14 37 0 12 West Ham 33 9 8 16 35 +2 13 Sunderland 32 8 7 17 31 +7 14 Bournemouth 33 7 8 18 29 +2 15 Watford 32 7 6 19 27 -5 16 Burnley 33 5 11 17 26 -2 17 Middlesbrough 32 4 8 20 20 +2 18 Southampton 31 4 8 19 20 -9 19 Swansea 33 4 7 22 19 -1 20 Hull 33 2 4 27 10 -3

How did Lawro do last time?

From last week's Premier League games, Lawro got seven correct results, with no perfect scores, from 10 matches for a total of 70 points.

He beat Sting and his son Joe Sumner, who got six correct results with no perfect scores, for a tally of 60 points.