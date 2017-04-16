Mohamed Sissoko set for move to Indonesia's Mitra Kukar

Veteran Malian midfielder Mohamed Sissoko is expected to move to Indonesia's Mitra Kukar on a one year deal

Three-time Indonesian champions Mitra Kukar have announced that a deal is in place to sign former Mali, Liverpool, PSG and Valencia midfielder Mohamed Sissoko on a one-year contract.

The 32-year-old, who has previously played in China and India, is expected to join once he passes his medical and could be eligible for Mitra's second league game of the season against PSM at home next weekend.

He becomes the fourth former English Premier League star to move to Indonesia after Michael Essien, Carlton Cole and Peter Odemwingie.

Mitra will become Sissoko's third club in less than six months after he parted ways with Indian side Pune City in December and then had his contract with Italian second-tier side Ternana terminated after only three weeks due to negative attitude.

Sissoko played for Liverpool between 2005 and 2008, and was a key part in the Reds side that lifted the English FA Cup back in 2006.

He made 87 appearances for Liverpool before joining Italian giants Juventus in January 2008 then switched to French club PSG two years later where he won the league title in 2013.

After a short stint with Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua, he spent two weeks on trial with West Brom in August 2016 but moved to India after failing to secure a deal with The Baggies.

Mitra becomes his eleventh professional club having won the Spanish league title, Uefa Cup and Super Cup in 2004 with Valencia.

Sissoko made 34 appearances for Mali scoring twice and appeared at the 2004, 2008, 2010 and 2013 African Cup of Nations tournaments.