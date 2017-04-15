BBC Sport - Tottenham 4-0 Bournemouth: Eddie Howe praises 'unique' Spurs

Howe praises 'unique' Spurs

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe praises an "excellent" and "unique" Tottenham side following their 4-0 victory over the Cherries at White Hart Lane., and admits his side are not yet safe from relegation.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Bournemouth

Watch highlights of all of Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website from 22:20 BST.

