BBC Sport - Tottenham 4-0 Bournemouth: Eddie Howe praises 'unique' Spurs
Howe praises 'unique' Spurs
- From the section Football
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe praises an "excellent" and "unique" Tottenham side following their 4-0 victory over the Cherries at White Hart Lane., and admits his side are not yet safe from relegation.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Bournemouth
Watch highlights of all of Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website from 22:20 BST.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired