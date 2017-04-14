BBC Sport - Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is asked if any Man Utd players would get in his side
The question Conte won't touch with a bargepole
- From the section Football
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is cheekily asked whether any Manchester United players would get in his first team at Stamford Bridge.
WATCH MORE: 'Shut your eyes and mean it' - Strangest pre-game ritual ever?
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired