Scottish League Two: David Goodwillie hat-trick eases Clyde fears as Forfar stay top

Controversial striker David Goodwillie scored a hat-trick for Clyde as they came from two goals down to claim a 3-2 win against Elgin.

The result eased Clyde's relegation fears, moving them up to eighth in Scottish League Two.

Edinburgh City beat Arbroath 1-0, with bottom club Cowdenbeath picking up a vital win over Stirling Albion.

Forfar Athletic remain top despite a 1-0 loss at Montrose, while Berwick drop to ninth after a 2-1 defeat by Annan.

Clyde faced criticism for signing Goodwillie, 28, on a deal until the end of the season after a court judgement in January ruled he and a former team-mate raped a woman.

But the former Dundee United striker made the most of the chance afforded to him with a 12-minute hat-trick to cancel out first-half goals from Elgin's Chris McLeish and Chris Dodd.

Goodwillie's first goal for the club got Clyde back into the game after 52 minutes, he added his second five minutes later and completed his treble with a well-taken third shortly after Elgin's Thomas Reilly had a penalty saved by Kyle Gourlay.

Basement side Cowdenbeath grabbed a much-needed victory as they eased to a 3-0 win at Stirling.

The Blue Brazil opened the scoring in the fourth minute when the home side failed to clear a corner and Dale Carrick turned the ball home.

It was 2-0 after 21 minutes when Kris Renton was left unmarked to hammer in his 10th goal of the season, and former Hearts striker Carrick added a third with another close-range effort to seal the points.VOTE BEGINS

Clyde's victory coupled with Ryan Porteous' last-gasp winner for Edinburgh City at second-placed Arbroath meant it was a crucial three points for Cowdenbeath.

Table-topping Forfar succumbed to Chris Templeman's magnificent seventh-minute winner for Montrose, as he took advantage of a poor clearance from goalkeeper Grant Adam to curl the ball into an empty net from 30 yards. Forfar remain a point clear at the league summit.

At Galabank, Darren Ramsay broke the deadlock for the hosts from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute after Lee Hamilton had fouled Aidan Smith.

Berwick levelled through Steven Thompson's sublime free-kick after 68 minutes, but Smith's low finish into the corner won it for Annan.