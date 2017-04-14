Billericay Town's squad, including ex-Premier League players Jamie O'Hara and Paul Konchesky, perform a bizarre rendition of R Kelly song 'The World's Greatest' in the dressing room before the Ryman League Cup final.

The song clearly worked for the Isthmian League Premier Division side - they went on to beat Tonbridge Angels 8-3.

Pictures courtesy of Billericay Town FC and Match Day Media