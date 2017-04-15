Match ends, Barcelona 3, Real Sociedad 2.
Barcelona 3-2 Real Sociedad
-
Lionel Messi scored twice as below-par Barcelona laboured to a win over Real Sociedad to keep their La Liga title hopes alive.
The champions are three points below Real Madrid, who have a game in hand, going into El Clasico next weekend.
Messi fired Barca into the lead from 25 yards and scuffed home a second, his 498th goal for the club, before Samuel Umtiti's own goal gave La Real hope.
Paco Alcacer made it 3-1 before Xabi Prieto pulled one back.
Unlike a weakened Real Madrid, who beat Sporting Gijon by the same scoreline earlier in the day, Barca played a full-strength team.
Barcelona host Juventus on Wednesday in the Champions League quarter-final, having lost the first leg 3-0 in Italy.
But boss Luis Enrique decided he could not risk losing ground in the title race in order to keep his players fresh for that game.
Barca now go into a potentially season-defining week. After the Juventus match comes a trip to Madrid, where a win would send Enrique's side top on the head-to-head rule - although Real would still have an extra game to play.
All the goals at the Nou Camp were scored in the first half, with three coming in the five minutes before the break.
Barcelona, who were without the suspended Neymar, had to hang on for periods.
La Real's best chance to equalise came when Asier Illarramendi's ambitious 50-yard free-kick had to be tipped over by a back-pedalling Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Sergi
- 3PiquéBooked at 88mins
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 5Busquets
- 21André GomesSubstituted forIniestaat 69'minutes
- 4Rakitic
- 10Messi
- 17AlcácerBooked at 41minsSubstituted forD Suárezat 79'minutes
- 9L SuárezBooked at 68mins
Substitutes
- 6D Suárez
- 8Iniesta
- 13Cillessen
- 19Digne
- 24Mathieu
- 28Aleñá
- 39Cardona
Real Sociedad
- 1Rulli
- 20Zaldúa
- 22Rodríguez Navas
- 6Iñigo Martínez
- 19Berchiche Izeta
- 4IllarramendiBooked at 49mins
- 17ZurutuzaSubstituted forGraneroat 84'minutes
- 11VelaBooked at 7minsSubstituted forCanalesat 62'minutes
- 10Xabi Prieto
- 18Oyarzabal
- 12Da SilvaSubstituted forBautistaat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Granero
- 15Elustondo
- 16Canales
- 25Ramírez Martínez
- 26Bautista
- 27Zubeldia
- 32Rodrigues
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 81,704
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Real Sociedad 2.
Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad).
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Yuri (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Esteban Granero.
Offside, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Booking
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Denis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Esteban Granero (Real Sociedad).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Esteban Granero replaces David Zurutuza.
Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Canales (Real Sociedad).
Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Yuri.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Iñigo Martínez.
Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Denis Suárez replaces Paco Alcácer.
Offside, Real Sociedad. Raúl Navas tries a through ball, but Jon Bautista is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Jon Bautista replaces Willian José.
Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Canales (Real Sociedad).
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Iñigo Martínez.
Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Raúl Navas (Real Sociedad).
Attempt missed. Iñigo Martínez (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Attempt saved. Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona).
Xabi Prieto (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raúl Navas (Real Sociedad).
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta replaces André Gomes.
Booking
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Raúl Navas (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.