Sporting Gijon 2-3 Real Madrid

Isco scored a last-minute winner as a weakened Real Madrid came from behind twice to beat Sporting Gijon and remain in control of the La Liga title race.
Real - who play Bayern Munich on Tuesday - rested Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.
Duje Cop gave Sporting the lead from Mikel Vesga's flicked ball over the top but Isco levelled after good footwork.
Vesga then scored a looping header before Alvaro Morata levelled with his head and Isco got the 20-yard winner.
Real Madrid are now six points above Barcelona, having played the same number of games. Barca host Real Sociedad later on Saturday (19:45 BST), with their next La Liga match against Madrid in El Clasico next Sunday.
Zinedine Zidane's side have now won 10 points this season from losing positions in the league, more than any other team.
Real's stars should be fresh for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg match against Bayern at the Bernabeu.
Zidane made nine changes from the side that won the first leg 2-1, with keeper Keylor Navas, Ronaldo, Benzema and Bale - who is an injury doubt - not even named on the bench for the Sporting game.
And Isco - who has made only one Champions League start all season - may have played himself into contention with an excellent game.
His opener came after beating several defenders and his 90th-minute winner came from outside the box after he was picked out by substitute Marcelo.
Sporting remain five points adrift of safety.
Line-ups
Sporting Gijón
- 1Cuéllar
- 16Castellano CastroBooked at 61mins
- 3Babin
- 5Amorebieta
- 4Meré
- 18López BlancoBooked at 79mins
- 6ÁlvarezBooked at 34minsSubstituted forAfifat 90+2'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 22Vesga
- 23Gómez BardonadoSubstituted forCases Moraat 69'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 19Carmona
- 24CopSubstituted forArnaud Ndiat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Castro
- 10Cases Mora
- 13Mariño
- 15Canella
- 17Afif
- 20Arnaud Ndi
- 21Torres
Real Madrid
- 13Casilla
- 23Danilo
- 6Nacho
- 4Ramos
- 15Fábio CoentrãoSubstituted forMarceloat 57'minutes
- 22Isco
- 16KovacicSubstituted forCasemiroat 89'minutes
- 10Rodríguez
- 17VázquezSubstituted forMarianoat 71'minutes
- 21MorataBooked at 89mins
- 20Asensio
Substitutes
- 8Kroos
- 12Marcelo
- 14Casemiro
- 18Mariano
- 19Modric
- 25Yáñez
- 27Tejero
- Referee:
- David José Fernández Borbalán
- Attendance:
- 23,745
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sporting de Gijón 2, Real Madrid 3.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Lillo.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Lillo.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Lillo.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) because of an injury.
Booking
Akram Afif (Sporting de Gijón) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Akram Afif (Sporting de Gijón).
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting de Gijón. Akram Afif replaces Sergio Álvarez.
Goal!
Goal! Sporting de Gijón 2, Real Madrid 3. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Casemiro replaces Mateo Kovacic.
Booking
Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid).
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jean-Sylvain Babin.
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Ramos with a headed pass.
Booking
Nacho Cases (Sporting de Gijón) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nacho Cases (Sporting de Gijón).
Attempt blocked. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dani Ndi (Sporting de Gijón).
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Isco with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Fernando Amorebieta.
Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Sergio Álvarez.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting de Gijón. Dani Ndi replaces Duje Cop.
Booking
Isma López (Sporting de Gijón) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isma López (Sporting de Gijón).
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando Amorebieta (Sporting de Gijón).
Corner, Sporting de Gijón. Conceded by Danilo.
Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danilo.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jean-Sylvain Babin.
Attempt blocked. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danilo.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Lucas Vázquez.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Nacho Cases (Sporting de Gijón) wins a free kick in the defensive half.