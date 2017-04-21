Match ends, Norwich City 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
Norwich City 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
-
Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale scored two freakish own goals as the Seagulls lost at Norwich to miss out on securing the Championship title.
Both came from Alex Pritchard shots, the first smashing the bar and rebounding in off Stockdale's back.
Jamie Murphy had a strong penalty appeal waved away before Pritchard curled against the post, with the ball again hitting Stockdale and going in.
The Seagulls, who sealed promotion on Monday, were well short of their best.
Chris Hughton's Brighton needed a win to become champions and came closest to a goal when Glenn Murray saw his header cleared off the line by Jonny Howson.
Ineffective Championship Player of the Year Anthony Knockaert was replaced just after the hour mark, though his side remain seven points clear of Newcastle, who have three games to play.
Eighth-placed Norwich, who cannot mathematically make the play-offs, remarkably did not register a single shot on target despite winning comfortably.
The Canaries could have gone ahead early on but Nelson Oliveira could not quite reach Howson's dangerous cross.
Brighton must now wait until at least Monday to win the title, as Newcastle must avoid defeat against Preston to take the race into the penultimate round of fixtures.
Line-ups
Norwich
- 1Ruddy
- 25Pinto
- 5Martin
- 24Bennett
- 3Dijks
- 8Howson
- 4DorransBooked at 19mins
- 7Naismith
- 21PritchardSubstituted forMaddisonat 88'minutes
- 31MurphySubstituted forHoolahanat 86'minutes
- 9Oliveira
Substitutes
- 2Whittaker
- 10Jerome
- 14Hoolahan
- 22Murphy
- 27Tettey
- 28Maddison
- 33McGovern
Brighton
- 13Stockdale
- 2Bruno
- 4Hünemeier
- 5Dunk
- 12Pocognoli
- 11KnockaertBooked at 19minsSubstituted forHemedat 63'minutes
- 21NorwoodSubstituted forStephensat 63'minutes
- 14Sidwell
- 20March
- 15Murphy
- 17MurraySubstituted forAkpomat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mäenpää
- 6Stephens
- 8Skalak
- 10Hemed
- 23Rosenior
- 27Tomori
- 28Akpom
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 26,932
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
Offside, Norwich City. Ryan Bennett tries a through ball, but Nélson Oliveira is caught offside.
Foul by Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Graham Dorrans (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. James Maddison replaces Alex Pritchard.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Solly March tries a through ball, but Chuba Akpom is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Wes Hoolahan replaces Josh Murphy because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Chuba Akpom replaces Glenn Murray.
Foul by Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Josh Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mitchell Dijks (Norwich City) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bruno.
Attempt blocked. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Naismith.
Foul by Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steven Naismith (Norwich City).
Foul by Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Steven Naismith (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
Attempt blocked. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mitchell Dijks (Norwich City).
Foul by Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Graham Dorrans (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tomer Hemed replaces Anthony Knockaert.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Dale Stephens replaces Oliver Norwood.
Attempt missed. Steve Sidwell (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Murphy with a cross.
Attempt missed. Sébastien Pocognoli (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Jamie Murphy (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonny Howson (Norwich City).
Attempt blocked. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ivo Pinto.
Offside, Norwich City. Mitchell Dijks tries a through ball, but Steven Naismith is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oliver Norwood following a corner.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ivo Pinto.