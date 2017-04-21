Norwich City 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

The two bizarre own goals happened in the space of 21 first-half minutes

Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale scored two freakish own goals as the Seagulls lost at Norwich to miss out on securing the Championship title.

Both came from Alex Pritchard shots, the first smashing the bar and rebounding in off Stockdale's back.

Jamie Murphy had a strong penalty appeal waved away before Pritchard curled against the post, with the ball again hitting Stockdale and going in.

The Seagulls, who sealed promotion on Monday, were well short of their best.

Chris Hughton's Brighton needed a win to become champions and came closest to a goal when Glenn Murray saw his header cleared off the line by Jonny Howson.

Ineffective Championship Player of the Year Anthony Knockaert was replaced just after the hour mark, though his side remain seven points clear of Newcastle, who have three games to play.

Eighth-placed Norwich, who cannot mathematically make the play-offs, remarkably did not register a single shot on target despite winning comfortably.

The Canaries could have gone ahead early on but Nelson Oliveira could not quite reach Howson's dangerous cross.

Brighton must now wait until at least Monday to win the title, as Newcastle must avoid defeat against Preston to take the race into the penultimate round of fixtures.