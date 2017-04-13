Mesut Ozil: Arsenal contract talks on hold until summer, says Germany midfielder

Mesut Ozil cost a club-record fee of £42m when he joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil says he will put talks over his future at the club on hold until the summer.

Ozil, 28, has just under a year left on his contract after joining the Gunners from Real Madrid in 2013.

However the German wants to help sixth-placed Arsenal finish in the top four and secure a Champions League place before discussing his future.

"At the moment what is important is Arsenal, not me or any other players," Ozil told Sky Sports.

"The team are having a more difficult spell and at this stage I am not important, no other player is important - what is important is the club.

"We will talk in the summer and clear things then. At the moment it would be wrong to think about that."

Manager Arsene Wenger came in for renewed fan criticism during and after the side's 3-0 defeat by Crystal Palace on Monday, but Ozil said the Frenchman "deserves respect" for his achievements.

"I always said he was the most important factor in me coming here," he added.

"He has been here for 20 years and has given a lot to this club and I think he deserves respect for what he has achieved here."