BBC Sport - Dele Alli deserved main PFA award nomination - Mauricio Pochettino
Dele deserved main award nomination - Pochettino
- From the section Football
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says Dele Alli "deserved" to be nominated for the main PFA award, as he puts in a "great performance" every week. The England midfielder has been nominated for the young player award.
