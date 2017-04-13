BBC Sport - Dele Alli deserved main PFA award nomination - Mauricio Pochettino

Dele deserved main award nomination - Pochettino

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says Dele Alli "deserved" to be nominated for the main PFA award, as he puts in a "great performance" every week. The England midfielder has been nominated for the young player award.

READ MORE: Kane & Lukaku lead PFA nominees

Top videos

Video

Dele deserved main award nomination - Pochettino

Video

Former boss Klopp was 'scared' for Dortmund players

Video

Sahin's emotional interview about bus bomb

Video

GB's Latham claims world scratch bronze

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Leicester were hard done by - Shakespeare

Video

#bedforawayfans puts smile back on football's face

Video

Drogba to own and play for US club

Video

Stokes scores 3.2secs after kick-off

Video

'The stuff of legends' - Westbrook breaks NBA record

Video

Barker loses out on gold in dramatic finish

  • From the section Cycling
Audio

Episode 2: Conté, Fabregas and The Lionesses

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Huge crash damages track at World Championships

  • From the section Cycling

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp
CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired