AC Milan: Silvio Berlusconi sells Italian giants to Chinese investors

Silvio Berlusconi
AC Milan won 29 trophies during Berlusconi's tenure

Chinese investors Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux have completed the £628m (740m euro) takeover of AC Milan, promising "significant capital increases".

The Serie A club have been owned by former Italy prime minister Silvio Berlusconi since 1986.

In that time they won eight league titles and five European Cups.

However, Milan have not won Serie A since 2011 and finished seventh, 10th and eighth in the last three seasons.

They are currently sixth in the league, 20 points behind leaders Juventus.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp
CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired