Barcelona's Neymar banned for El Clasico against Real Madrid

Neymar
Neymar has scored 15 goals for Barcelona this season

Barcelona forward Neymar will miss El Clasico against Real Madrid on 23 April after being banned for sarcastically applauding a referee.

The 25-year-old was given an automatic one-match ban following his red card in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Malaga.

However, his applause directed towards officials as he walked off has resulted in an additional two-match ban.

Spanish football's governing body RFEF judged his actions to show "attitudes of contempt or disregard for referees".

The Brazil international will now miss Saturday's home game against Real Socieded, the vital game against rivals Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and a match against Osasuna on 26 April.

Barcelona are currently second in La Liga, three points behind leaders Real Madrid, who also have a game in hand.

