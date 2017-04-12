BBC Sport - Didier Drogba announces player/owner role at US team Phoenix Rising
Drogba to own and play for US club
- From the section Football
Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba announces that he will both own and play for Phoenix Rising, a Division II team in the United Soccer League.
