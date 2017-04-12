BBC Sport - Didier Drogba announces player/owner role at US team Phoenix Rising

Drogba to own and play for US club

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba announces that he will both own and play for Phoenix Rising, a Division II team in the United Soccer League.

Watch the full interview with Didier Drogba on The Premier League Show on Thursday on BBC Two at 2200 BST.

