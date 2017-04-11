Borussia Dortmund to 'pull together' against Monaco after explosion sees game postponed

Borussia Dortmund's team bus was damaged by the explosion on the way to the stadium

"Shocked" Borussia Dortmund players will "pull together" when they face Monaco, 24 hours after their team bus was damaged by explosions in Germany.

Defender Marc Bartra fractured his wrist in the incident, which led to Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final being postponed.

Chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said: "In such a crisis situation, all of Borussia will pull together.

"The team and coaches were shocked. Now we must channel it in some way."

Dortmund said Bartra had an operation later on Tuesday after "breaking the radial bone in his arm and getting bits of debris lodged in his hand".

Bartra, 26, has 12 caps for Spain and joined Dortmund from Barcelona in June 2016

Captain Marcel Schmelzer said: "We're all in shock and our thoughts are with Marc. We hope that he will make a speedy recovery."

The bus was damaged at 18:15 BST on Tuesday - 90 minutes before kick-off - when it was about six miles from the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

Police said there were three explosions in the vicinity of the coach. They called it "a targeted attack" and found a letter at the scene, but did not disclose its contents.

Nuri Sahin, Marcel Schmelzer and Sven Bender were among the players on the bus at the time of the explosion

Kick-off was initially delayed, before, with thousands of fans already inside, the match was finally postponed 15 minutes before the scheduled kick-off, with Monaco fans chanting in support of their opponents.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino condemned the incident, while Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said he was "deeply disturbed" and praised the decision to postpone the game.

Police are preparing for a "large deployment" at Wednesday's match - which is scheduled to kick-off at 17:45 BST.

Watzke said: "I have to express a huge compliment to our fans, who have dealt with it very well, objectively, reasonably and solidly.

German police escorted Dortmund players to safety after the explosion on the bus

"It will not be easy to get that out of the mind. I think the team will feel it on Wednesday."

With the second leg in Monaco set for next Wednesday 19 April, Watzke said that there was no choice but to play the game on Wednesday as Monaco have a domestic game against Dijon on Saturday.

Soon after the match was rearranged, people in the Dortmund area offered to host Monaco fans who chose to stay in Germany for an extra night or two using the hashtag #bedforawayfans.

And Monaco offered to reimburse their supporters staying in Germany with up to £67 (80 euros).

Radamel Falcao, in the Monaco squad for the game, tweeted in Spanish to say he was OK and wished Marc Bartra a quick recovery