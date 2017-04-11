Borussia Dortmund team bus involved in explosion before Monaco game

Police confirmed that there were three explosions around the Dortmund team bus

Borussia Dortmund's Champions League quarter-final with Monaco has been postponed after the Dortmund team bus was damaged by an explosion.

The German team confirmed that defender Marc Bartra was injured in an incident near their hotel and required hospital treatment.

The match will now be played at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion at 17:45 BST on Wednesday.

Police confirmed there had been three explosions in the area of the team bus.

Dortmund tweeted that: "A bomb exploded at the team bus next to the hotel.

"The players are safe. There is no danger at the stadium."

Windows were broken on the bus, which was six miles from the stadium at the time of the incident at around 18:00 BST, and former Barcelona centre-back Bartra was sent to hospital, reportedly with minor injuries.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy tweeted his support, wishing Bartra a quick recovery, as did his former club.

Marc Bartra's former club Barcelona tweeted their support

The night's other quarter-final between Juventus and Barcelona has kicked off as scheduled.

The match was postponed around 15 minutes before the scheduled kick-off

Follow the latest updates in the live Champions League page