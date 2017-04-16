Granada 0-3 Celta Vigo

Tony Adams has previously managed Wycombe, Portsmouth and Azerbaijani side Gabala

Tony Adams' first match in charge of Granada ended in a comprehensive La Liga defeat by a Celta Vigo side with one eye on the Europa League.

The former Arsenal captain, appointed last Monday until the end of the season, faces relegation with his side seven points from safety.

Jozabed clipped in the opener for Celta, who made 10 changes to keep players fresh for their European push.

Marcelo Diaz's free-kick made it two, and Claudio Beauvue added a third.

The striker volleyed in the rebound after Theo Bongonda, having cut in from the left, had driven a shot against the near post.

Celta face Belgian club Genk in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday, defending a 3-2 lead.

Adams said afterwards: "People will look at the result and see 3-0 and think it's been all Celta Vigo.

"Celta Vigo are a very good team, but I thought we created a lot of chances. They scored and we didn't.

"We're trying our best. We have limitations. We're all aware of our limitations. We're running out of forwards. I'm going to have to get my boots on. We've got a lot of injuries."

Granada, next to bottom, remain seven points adrift of Leganes, who lost 1-0 at home to Espanyol earlier on Sunday.

Sevilla, in fourth, drew 0-0 at Valencia, while Real Betis beat Eibar 2-0.