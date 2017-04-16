Match ends, Granada CF 0, Celta de Vigo 3.
Granada 0-3 Celta Vigo
Tony Adams' first match in charge of Granada ended in a comprehensive La Liga defeat by a Celta Vigo side with one eye on the Europa League.
The former Arsenal captain, appointed last Monday until the end of the season, faces relegation with his side seven points from safety.
Jozabed clipped in the opener for Celta, who made 10 changes to keep players fresh for their European push.
Marcelo Diaz's free-kick made it two, and Claudio Beauvue added a third.
The striker volleyed in the rebound after Theo Bongonda, having cut in from the left, had driven a shot against the near post.
Celta face Belgian club Genk in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday, defending a 3-2 lead.
Read more: How Tony Adams came to Granada
Adams said afterwards: "People will look at the result and see 3-0 and think it's been all Celta Vigo.
"Celta Vigo are a very good team, but I thought we created a lot of chances. They scored and we didn't.
"We're trying our best. We have limitations. We're all aware of our limitations. We're running out of forwards. I'm going to have to get my boots on. We've got a lot of injuries."
Granada, next to bottom, remain seven points adrift of Leganes, who lost 1-0 at home to Espanyol earlier on Sunday.
Sevilla, in fourth, drew 0-0 at Valencia, while Real Betis beat Eibar 2-0.
Second Half ends, Granada CF 0, Celta de Vigo 3.
Attempt saved. Mubarak Wakaso (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rúben Vezo.
Attempt saved. Ezequiel Ponce (Granada CF) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Josep Señé (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mubarak Wakaso (Granada CF).
Offside, Celta de Vigo. Sergio Álvarez tries a through ball, but Theo Bongonda is caught offside.
Booking
Ezequiel Ponce (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Ezequiel Ponce (Granada CF) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Héctor with a cross.
Theo Bongonda (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mubarak Wakaso (Granada CF).
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Pione Sisto replaces Claudio Beauvue.
Attempt blocked. Josep Señé (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Gastón Silva (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josep Señé (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gastón Silva (Granada CF).
Attempt missed. Claudio Beauvue (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Josep Señé replaces Jozabed.
Jozabed (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mubarak Wakaso (Granada CF).
Goal!
Goal! Granada CF 0, Celta de Vigo 3. Claudio Beauvue (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Theo Bongonda (Celta de Vigo) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Jozabed.
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Héctor replaces Andreas Pereira.
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Jeremie Boga replaces Rene Krhin.
Goal!
Goal! Granada CF 0, Celta de Vigo 2. Marcelo Díaz (Celta de Vigo) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Claudio Beauvue (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sverrir Ingi Ingason (Granada CF).
Attempt saved. Rúben Vezo (Granada CF) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Sverrir Ingi Ingason (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mubarak Wakaso with a cross.
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Sergio Álvarez.
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Sergi Gómez.
Attempt missed. Theo Bongonda (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jozabed.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Nemanja Radoja replaces Andrew Hjulsager.
Theo Bongonda (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Uche (Granada CF).
Uche (Granada CF) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Ezequiel Ponce (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gastón Silva.
Attempt saved. Andrew Hjulsager (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carles Planas with a cross.
Jozabed (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rene Krhin (Granada CF).