Seb Larsson: Sunderland appeal against midfielder's red card rejected

Seb Larsson
Seb Larsson has made 20 appearances for Sunderland this season

Sunderland's Seb Larsson will have to serve a three-match ban after an appeal against his red card in Sunday's defeat by Manchester United was rejected.

The Sweden midfielder, 31, was sent off just before half-time for a challenge on United's Ander Herrera.

Sunderland were 1-0 down when Larsson was dismissed and went on to lose 3-0.

"I don't want to shout about that [decision to send Seb off] but things didn't go for us," Sunderland boss David Moyes said after the defeat.

Sunderland are bottom of the Premier League, 10 points from safety.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Result helped by referee - Moyes

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp
CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired