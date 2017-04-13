Seb Larsson: Sunderland appeal against midfielder's red card rejected

Seb Larsson has made 20 appearances for Sunderland this season

Sunderland's Seb Larsson will have to serve a three-match ban after an appeal against his red card in Sunday's defeat by Manchester United was rejected.

The Sweden midfielder, 31, was sent off just before half-time for a challenge on United's Ander Herrera.

Sunderland were 1-0 down when Larsson was dismissed and went on to lose 3-0.

"I don't want to shout about that [decision to send Seb off] but things didn't go for us," Sunderland boss David Moyes said after the defeat.

Sunderland are bottom of the Premier League, 10 points from safety.