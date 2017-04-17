Ipswich Town 3-1 Newcastle United

David McGoldrick's goal against Newcastle was just his fifth in 31 appearances this season

Newcastle's bid for automatic promotion continued to stutter as Ipswich Town make it two defeats in three matches for the second-placed Magpies.

Rafael Benitez's side have won just twice in the last eight to slip seven points adrift of leaders Brighton.

Huddersfield can also move to within five points of Newcastle with victory at Derby in the 17:00 BST kick-off.

Freddie Sears put Ipswich up and David McGoldrick and Emyr Huws goals sealed the win after Daryl Murphy levelled.

Sears opened the scoring in a dramatic climax to the first half at Portman Road, with Matt Ritchie sending a diving header wide just moment before for the visitors.

With Murphy on target against his former side, Newcastle looked to have their aspirations of an immediate return to the Premier League back on track.

However, Sears set up McGoldrick up for the Tractor Boys' second with 20 minutes remaining before Huws made it 3-1 in the 93rd minute.

The visit of promotion-chasing Newcastle was celebrated as 'Sir Bobby Robson Day' at Portman Road, with the late former England boss revered as a managerial legend at both clubs.

Newcastle, who Robson guided to third in the Premier League in 2002-03, now need eight more points to guarantee promotion, irrespective of other results, while Brighton need just two more points to seal the Championship title.

Robson, who has a stand at Portman Road named after him and a statue outside, led Ipswich to FA Cup success in 1978 and Uefa Cup victory in 1981.

The visit of Newcastle to Portman Road was marked as 'Sir Bobby Robson Day' at Ipswich