Ross Barkley: Everton manager Ronald Koeman warns midfielder he could be sold

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley must sign a new contract or he will be sold, manager Ronald Koeman has warned.

The 23-year-old, who provided an assist for the first of Romelu Lukaku's two goals in the 4-2 win over Leicester, has a year left on his current deal.

"We offer him a new contract, and then there are two possibilities," he said.

"One, he signs that contract. If he doesn't sign that contract then we need to sell the player. It's simple, it's not so difficult in my opinion."

The England international - born in Liverpool - has scored five goals and provided eight assists for Everton in all competitions this season.

His team-mate Lukaku, who is the league's leading marksman with 23 goals, last month turned down a new five-year deal thought to be worth around £140,000 a week.

The Belgian, whose current contract expires in 2019, recently stated his desire to play in the Champions League next season.

The Toffees are currently seventh in the table - seven points shy of a Champions League spot.

"We try to keep the best players," the Dutch manager added. "We spoke a lot about Ross and Rom because they are really important.

"Most of the time the quality of the players can be the difference between Everton and the opponent, and they played really well.

"We know Rom is a great finisher but Ross played really good football between the lines.

"I think he should have scored one but it is what you like to see - your best players performing like they showed, because they played outstanding, the whole team performance was outstanding."