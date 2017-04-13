Lyon v Besiktas: Kick-off delayed by crowd trouble at Europa League match

Fans clashed at one end of the stadium forcing some to take refuge on the pitch

Clashes in the stands that forced some supporters on to the pitch delayed Lyon's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Besiktas.

After reported trouble outside Parc Olympique Lyonnais prompted police involvement, violence broke out behind one goal as players warmed up.

"Projectiles and fireworks launched from the stands require fans to take refuge on the pitch," Lyon tweeted.

The game finally kicked off at 20:50 BST, 45 minutes behind schedule.

Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas went into the crowd in an effort to calm supporters.

Police tried to control matters on the pitch as fans left the stands

When the French and Turkish sides eventually emerged, both sets of players clapped supporters all round the stadium, before going through brief warm-up drills before kick-off.

Authorities had labelled the fixture "high risk", with around 500 police reportedly stationed at the stadium - more than double the usual amount.

Before Beskitas' fixture against Greek side Olympiakos in the previous round, both clubs worked with Uefa and took the decision to ban away fans in a bid to avoid crowd trouble.

It is the third incident at a Uefa competition this week, following Tuesday's bomb attack on Borussia Dortmund's team bus and Wednesday's clashes between Leicester City supporters and police in Madrid.

Lyon President Jean Michel Aulas spoke with supporters to calm matters

The 20:05 BST kick-off was delayed as a result of the crowd disturbances

Fans outside the stadium in Lyon - French police attended the fixture in double their usual numbers