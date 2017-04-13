Foul by Adriano (Besiktas).
Lyon v Besiktas: Kick-off delayed by crowd trouble at Europa League match
Clashes in the stands that forced some supporters on to the pitch delayed Lyon's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Besiktas.
After reported trouble outside Parc Olympique Lyonnais prompted police involvement, violence broke out behind one goal as players warmed up.
"Projectiles and fireworks launched from the stands require fans to take refuge on the pitch," Lyon tweeted.
The game finally kicked off at 20:50 BST, 45 minutes behind schedule.
Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas went into the crowd in an effort to calm supporters.
When the French and Turkish sides eventually emerged, both sets of players clapped supporters all round the stadium, before going through brief warm-up drills before kick-off.
Authorities had labelled the fixture "high risk", with around 500 police reportedly stationed at the stadium - more than double the usual amount.
Before Beskitas' fixture against Greek side Olympiakos in the previous round, both clubs worked with Uefa and took the decision to ban away fans in a bid to avoid crowd trouble.
It is the third incident at a Uefa competition this week, following Tuesday's bomb attack on Borussia Dortmund's team bus and Wednesday's clashes between Leicester City supporters and police in Madrid.
Line-ups
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 20RafaelBooked at 19mins
- 4Mammana
- 5Diakhaby
- 15Morel
- 29Tousart
- 8Tolisso
- 11Ghezzal
- 18Fekir
- 28Valbuena
- 10Lacazette
Substitutes
- 2Yanga-Mbiwa
- 12Ferri
- 13Jallet
- 14Darder
- 25Aouar
- 27Cornet
- 30Gorgelin
Besiktas
- 1Agosto Ramírez
- 77Gönül
- 30Guedes FilhoBooked at 21mins
- 2Mitrovic
- 6Tosic
- 13Hutchinson
- 15Ozyakup
- 49Babel
- 94Souza Conceição
- 3Adriano
- 23Tosun
Substitutes
- 17Sismanoglu
- 18Arslan
- 20Uysal
- 29Zengin
- 32Beck
- 33Nukan
- 80Inler
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Nabil Fekir (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Marcelo (Besiktas) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Anderson Talisca with a cross following a corner.
Cenk Tosun (Besiktas) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jérémy Morel (Lyon).
Attempt missed. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Marcelo (Besiktas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marcelo (Besiktas).
Nabil Fekir (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nabil Fekir (Lyon) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.
Booking
Rafael (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adriano (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rafael (Lyon).
Jérémy Morel (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Babel (Besiktas).
Goal!
Goal! Lyon 0, Besiktas 1. Ryan Babel (Besiktas) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anderson Talisca following a set piece situation.
Anderson Talisca (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).
Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rachid Ghezzal.
Offside, Lyon. Mathieu Valbuena tries a through ball, but Nabil Fekir is caught offside.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Fabri.
Attempt saved. Nabil Fekir (Lyon) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Anderson Talisca (Besiktas) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Atiba Hutchinson following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Marcelo (Besiktas) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Dusko Tosic with a headed pass.
Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Emanuel Mammana.
Foul by Ryan Babel (Besiktas).
Jérémy Morel (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Jérémy Morel (Lyon).
Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Anthony Lopes.
Attempt saved. Marcelo (Besiktas) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cenk Tosun.
Cenk Tosun (Besiktas) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).
Foul by Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas).
Corentin Tolisso (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.