Confederation Cup: Holders Mazembe win first leg of play-off

TP Mazembe won the Confederation Cup for the first time last season

TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo continued the defence of their African Confederation Cup crown with a 2-0 win over Algerian side JS Kabylie on Sunday.

In front of their home fans, they won the first leg of their play-off in Lubumbashi courtesy of goals from Zambian international Nathan Sinkala and Malian defender Salif Coulibaly.

Mazembe dropped down into Africa's second tier club competition following their shock Champions League exit last month.

Victory over two legs will earn all sixteen play-off winners a place in the group stage of the Confederation Cup, starting next month.

Also on Sunday, Tunisia's Club Africain came away from Mauritian team Port Louis with a 2-1 win in Curepipe.

In Nigeria, Enugu Rangers scuppered a 2-0 advantage at home to draw 2-2 with Zambia's Zesco United.

Goals from David Owino and Patrick Kongolo helped Zesco level the score and take two away-goals into the return leg next weekend.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Ivory Coast's Tanda were 2-0 winners over South African outfit Platinum Stars in Abdijan.

Sunday's Confederation Cup play-off first leg fixtures: