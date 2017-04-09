Brighton's Anthony Knockaert is named Championship Player of the Year

From the section

Anthony Knockaert has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 40 Championship games this season

Brighton winger Anthony Knockaert has been named the EFL'S Championship Player of the Year.

The 25-year-old Frenchman has scored 13 goals in 40 games to help Brighton to the top of the table.

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp, 31, and Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis, 24, won the respective League One and League Two awards in London.

Exeter City forward Ollie Watkins, 21, received the Young Player of the Year award.

Brighton midfielder Steve Sidwell won the prize for Goal of the Year for his sensational 50-yard lob against Bristol City in November.

Knockaert beat Leeds United's New Zealand striker Chris Wood, 25, and Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, 26, to claim the award.

Wood and Gayle are the top two leading scorers in the second-tier with 24 and 22 goals respectively.

Former Birmingham City and Peterborough United boss Barry Fry, 72, was honoured with the Contribution to League Football Award, recognising his lifetime service to the professional game.

"I've been to Wembley four times and won every time," said Fry.

"I've won play-off games, I've won leagues, I've won cups but to get this honour is the greatest achievement I've ever been awarded and thank you very much to the English Football League."

Brentford's Kevin O'Connor picked up the Sir Tom Finney Award.

The honour, named after former England and Preston North End forward Finney, is presented to a player who has had an exceptional career in the EFL.

O'Connor made 501 first-team appearances in 16 years for the Bees and now works in a backroom role at Brentford.

The 2016/17 EFL Team of the Season - managed by Doncaster Rovers' Darren Ferguson: David Stockdale (Brighton), Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood), Pontus Jansson (Leeds), Sonny Bradley (Plymouth), Enda Stevens (Portsmouth), Anthony Knockaert (Brighton), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield), Josh Morris (Scunthorpe), Chris Wood (Leeds), Billy Sharp (Sheffield United), Dwight Gayle (Newcastle)

EFL award winners

Championship Player of the Season

Anthony Knockaert - Brighton & Hove Albion

League One Player of the Season

Billy Sharp - Sheffield United

League Two Player of the Season

John Marquis - Doncaster Rovers

EFL Young Player of the Season

Ollie Watkins - Exeter City

Goal of the Year

Steve Sidwell - Brighton

Sir Tom Finney Award

Kevin O'Connor - Brentford

Contribution to League Football

Barry Fry

PFA Player in the Community

Andy Butler - Doncaster Rovers

EFL Supporter of the Year

Paul Mayfield - Doncaster Rovers

Family Club of the Year

Overall winner - Millwall

Family Club of the Year - Championship

Blackburn Rovers

Family Club of the Year - League One

Millwall

Family Club of the Year - League Two

Stevenage

Community Club of the Year

Portsmouth

Apprentice of the Year - Championship

Ben Brereton - Nottingham Forest

Apprentice of the Year - League One

Lewis Butroid - Scunthorpe United

Apprentice of the Year - League Two

Myles Judd - Leyton Orient