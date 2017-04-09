Brighton's Anthony Knockaert is named Championship Player of the Year
Brighton winger Anthony Knockaert has been named the EFL'S Championship Player of the Year.
The 25-year-old Frenchman has scored 13 goals in 40 games to help Brighton to the top of the table.
Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp, 31, and Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis, 24, won the respective League One and League Two awards in London.
Exeter City forward Ollie Watkins, 21, received the Young Player of the Year award.
Brighton midfielder Steve Sidwell won the prize for Goal of the Year for his sensational 50-yard lob against Bristol City in November.
Knockaert beat Leeds United's New Zealand striker Chris Wood, 25, and Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, 26, to claim the award.
Wood and Gayle are the top two leading scorers in the second-tier with 24 and 22 goals respectively.
Former Birmingham City and Peterborough United boss Barry Fry, 72, was honoured with the Contribution to League Football Award, recognising his lifetime service to the professional game.
"I've been to Wembley four times and won every time," said Fry.
"I've won play-off games, I've won leagues, I've won cups but to get this honour is the greatest achievement I've ever been awarded and thank you very much to the English Football League."
Brentford's Kevin O'Connor picked up the Sir Tom Finney Award.
The honour, named after former England and Preston North End forward Finney, is presented to a player who has had an exceptional career in the EFL.
O'Connor made 501 first-team appearances in 16 years for the Bees and now works in a backroom role at Brentford.
EFL award winners
Championship Player of the Season
Anthony Knockaert - Brighton & Hove Albion
League One Player of the Season
Billy Sharp - Sheffield United
League Two Player of the Season
John Marquis - Doncaster Rovers
EFL Young Player of the Season
Ollie Watkins - Exeter City
Goal of the Year
Steve Sidwell - Brighton
Sir Tom Finney Award
Kevin O'Connor - Brentford
Contribution to League Football
Barry Fry
PFA Player in the Community
Andy Butler - Doncaster Rovers
EFL Supporter of the Year
Paul Mayfield - Doncaster Rovers
Family Club of the Year
Overall winner - Millwall
Family Club of the Year - Championship
Blackburn Rovers
Family Club of the Year - League One
Millwall
Family Club of the Year - League Two
Stevenage
Community Club of the Year
Portsmouth
Apprentice of the Year - Championship
Ben Brereton - Nottingham Forest
Apprentice of the Year - League One
Lewis Butroid - Scunthorpe United
Apprentice of the Year - League Two
Myles Judd - Leyton Orient