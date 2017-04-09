BBC Sport - Sunderland 0-2 Manchester United: Mourinho - Ideal preparation for Europa League

Ideal preparation for Europa League - Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is satisfied with his side's comfortable 3-0 win at Sunderland as attention turns to Thursday's Europa League quarter-final tie against Anderlecht.

MATCH REPORT:

Watch highlights of the weekend's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One and this website from 22:30 BST on Sunday 9 April.

Top videos

Video

Ideal preparation for Europa League - Mourinho

Video

'This is chaos!' 3 v 1 at Davis Cup

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch the best shots from day three at the Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

Rose lights up back nine to share lead

  • From the section Golf
Video

Hazel Irvine's Masters memories

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Golfing Gods' smile on Spieth

  • From the section Golf
Video

GB out of Davis Cup after doubles defeat

  • From the section Tennis
Video

It was important to answer Spurs - Conte

Video

Winning Grand National is 'unbelievable feeling'

Video

Adams: I'll get better with experience

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Top four race will go to the wire - Guardiola

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little Strikers

Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions
Flag team playing

Flag American Football Training Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired