Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leicester
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leicester
Leicester City kept Atletico Madrid within reach as they restricted the dominant Spaniards to a single goal in their Champions League quarter-final first leg.
Koke had already hit the visitors' post in the first half when the referee judged Marc Albrighton's foul on Antoine Griezmann had been inside the penalty area.
Replays showed contact was made outside the box but Griezmann duly stepped up to send Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way.
Fernando Torres slipped as the goal beckoned in the second half but, that chance apart, Atletico struggled to carve out clear-cut openings against a stubborn Leicester defence.
Robert Huth - who will be banned for the second leg after being booked - saw a shot blocked and Shinji Okazaki narrowly failed to make contact with a low cross in the best of Leicester's rare raids forward.
'Do a Sevilla'
Despite giving up 68% of possession and failing to register a shot on target, Leicester will take heart from their previous encounter with La Liga opposition.
They were similarly dominated by Sevilla in the first leg of their last-16 tie, but turned round the visitors' 2-1 lead on a tumultuous night at the King Power Stadium.
Having reached the final in two of the last three years, however, Atletico are a team of greater pedigree and expectations than their compatriots.
With the meanest defence in La Liga and Griezmann poised to counter, Atletico are also ideally suited to withstand whatever atmosphere the Foxes fans whip up next Tuesday.
Griezmann's first-half masterclass
The technical quality of Atletico's players was matched by a shrewd tactical plan from manager Diego Simeone that sought out the space Leicester tried to deny them.
Griezmann - reputedly a summer target for Manchester United - popped up between the lines, with midfield anchorman Wilfred Ndidi and the two centre-backs uncertain who was best placed to pick him up.
It was the France international's more obvious quality that earned Atletico the opener as his searing pace spread panic in the Leicester defence and Albrighton bundled him over.
Referee Jonas Eriksson pointed to the spot despite Leicester's protests and Schmeichel could not produce a third penalty save after his two in the tie against Sevilla.
Almost as important might be the yellow card that Huth received in attempting to contain Griezmann.
The German will be suspended for the second leg and, with captain Wes Morgan not yet back from injury, boss Craig Shakespeare will have to make do and mend in the centre of defence on the biggest night in the club's history.
Rewind just eight years...
While the Leicester fans high in the Vicente Calderon weighed up whether they were satisfied with the way the tie was poised at its halfway point, some might have taken time to reflect on the heights the team have scaled in just a few short years.
Eight years ago almost to the day - 11 April 2009 - their team travelled to the less illustrious surroundings of Hereford's Edgar Street ground in League One.
Midfielder Andy King, who played that day in Hereford and came on in the second half in Madrid, is the only Foxes player who connects the two wildly contrasting eras.
Man of the match - Gabi
Match stats
- Atletico Madrid have won 17 of their 22 Champions League home games under Diego Simeone, with the Spanish club unbeaten in the knockout stages.
- Leicester have lost on each of their three European trips to Madrid, with Atletico still unbeaten at home against English sides (winning six, drawing five).
- The Madrid club have progressed in six of their last eight European cup ties against English opposition.
- Atletico Madrid have also kept a clean sheet in 16 of their last 18 Champions League games at the Calderón.
- Antoine Griezmann has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last nine Champions League appearances at the Calderon (eight goals, two assists).
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 20Juanfran
- 15Savic
- 2Godín
- 3Filipe Luis
- 10CarrascoSubstituted forCorreaat 65'minutes
- 14Gabi
- 8Ñíguez
- 6Koke
- 9TorresSubstituted forParteyat 75'minutes
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 11Correa
- 17Cerci
- 19Hernández
- 22Partey
- 23Gaitán
- 24Giménez
- 25Campos Moreira
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 17Simpson
- 29BenalouaneBooked at 49mins
- 6HuthBooked at 58mins
- 28Fuchs
- 26Mahrez
- 4Drinkwater
- 25Ndidi
- 11AlbrightonBooked at 27mins
- 20OkazakiSubstituted forKingat 45'minutes
- 9VardySubstituted forSlimaniat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Chilwell
- 10King
- 13Amartey
- 19Slimani
- 21Zieler
- 22Gray
- 23Ulloa
- Referee:
- Jonas Eriksson
- Attendance:
- 51,423
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Leicester City 0.
Attempt blocked. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Fuchs (Leicester City).
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City).
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Yohan Benalouane.
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Fuchs (Leicester City).
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Filipe Luis.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Islam Slimani replaces Jamie Vardy.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey replaces Fernando Torres.
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City).
Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).
Robert Huth (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gabi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Yannick Carrasco.
Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City).
Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).
Attempt missed. Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Koke.
Booking
Robert Huth (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robert Huth (Leicester City).
Foul by Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid).
Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Robert Huth (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Danny Simpson (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Huth.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Danny Simpson.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Yohan Benalouane.