BBC Sport - Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea: Antonio Conte says it was important to answer Spurs
It was important to answer Spurs - Conte
- From the section Football
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says it was "important" to win 3-1 away at Bournemouth after Tottenham's victory against Watford earlier on Saturday.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website from 22:30 BST on Saturday 8 April.
