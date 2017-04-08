BBC Sport - West Ham 1-0 Swansea: Paul Clement criticises 'very poor' Swans
Clement criticises 'very poor' Swansea
Swansea City manager Paul Clement says his side were "very poor" during their 1-0 defeat away against fellow strugglers West Ham.
