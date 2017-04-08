BBC Sport - West Ham 1-0 Swansea: Paul Clement criticises 'very poor' Swans

Clement criticises 'very poor' Swansea

Swansea City manager Paul Clement says his side were "very poor" during their 1-0 defeat away against fellow strugglers West Ham.

MATCH REPORT: West Ham 1-0 Swansea

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website from 22:30 BST on Saturday 8 April.

