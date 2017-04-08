BBC Sport - West Ham 1-0 Swansea: Slaven Bilic pleased with 'huge win'
Huge win for Hammers - Bilic
- From the section Football
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says his side's 1-0 win over struggling Swansea City is "huge" and "much-needed" as it ends a five-game losing run.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham 1-0 Swansea
