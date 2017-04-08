BBC Sport - Tottenham 4-0 Watford: Mauricio Pochettino 'proud' of 'massive win'

Pochettino proud of 'massive win'

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is "proud" of his team's performance in "a massive win" as they beat Watford 4-0 to narrow the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Watford

Watch highlights of the weekend's Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website from 22:30 BST on Saturday 8 April.

