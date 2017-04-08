BBC Sport - Tottenham 4-0 Watford: Mauricio Pochettino 'proud' of 'massive win'
Pochettino proud of 'massive win'
- From the section Football
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is "proud" of his team's performance in "a massive win" as they beat Watford 4-0 to narrow the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Watford
Watch highlights of the weekend's Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website from 22:30 BST on Saturday 8 April.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired